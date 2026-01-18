Root Revival Salon Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Excellence in Trichology and Scalp Health

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root Revival Hair Restoration, a leading trichology-focused practice specializing in hair loss solutions and advanced scalp therapies, has been awarded the 2025 Best of Georgia Award, recognizing their innovative, science-driven approach to one of the most personal health concerns people face: hair thinning and loss.For many, noticing more hair in the brush, on the pillow, or in the shower isn’t just a cosmetic issue, it’s emotional, overwhelming, and often isolating. Root Revival Hair Restoration has built its reputation on turning that uncertainty into clarity. Rather than offering quick fixes or trend-driven treatments, Root Revival, provides evidence-based care rooted in trichology, the science of hair and scalp health.“At Root Revival, our mission is simple: restore hair, restore scalp health, and restore confidence,” said Suzi Watkins, Board Certified Trichologist and owner of Root Revival. “Hair loss is deeply personal, and every client deserves a plan based on real answers, not guesswork. This award affirms the importance of bringing true science and compassion into this work.”Root Revival Hair Restoration sets itself apart through its comprehensive diagnostic and treatment approach. Clients have access to epigenetic testing to identify underlying imbalances, Alma TED for non-invasive hair growth stimulation, and cold plasma therapy to treat conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. The salon also offers premium toppers and wigs, paired with sensitive, knowledgeable guidance that helps clients feel supported, not overwhelmed.Earning the 2025 Best of Georgia Award underscores Root Revival’s commitment to delivering results that are both visible and meaningful. As they continue to expand their services, their focus remains steady: combining comfort, expertise, and cutting-edge technology to help clients feel more like themselves again.For more information click here

