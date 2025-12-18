Why Locally Owned Healthcare Practices Stand Out in a Consolidating Industry

As private equity expands across healthcare, a doctor-owned orthodontic practice earns Denton County’s top ranking for quality and patient trust.

Locally owned practices are invested in their communities both inside and outside the office, and that commitment shows over time.” — Dr. Kevin Baharvand

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare is undergoing rapid consolidation across the United States. In dentistry and orthodontics, many practices that were once independently owned are now backed or owned by private equity firms and large corporate healthcare groups. These organizations often bring significant financial resources, marketing budgets, and scale into local markets.Despite this growing competition and the presence of deep-pocketed corporate players, a clear pattern continues to emerge. Locally owned, doctor-led healthcare practices are still winning the trust of their communities.That pattern was reinforced in Denton County , Texas, where Elate Orthodontics was named 2025 Best Orthodontic Practice in Denton County by BusinessRate , a national business ranking organization that evaluates service-based businesses using verified, data-driven criteria.Denton County is home to a large and competitive orthodontic market that includes independent practices, regional groups, and corporate-backed offices. Yet among this crowded field, a locally owned practice rose to the top.While corporate ownership models often rely on centralized decision-making and scale, locally owned practices operate differently. Independent doctors live in the communities they serve. They know local schools, neighborhoods, families, and employers. Their success is directly tied to long-term trust, word-of-mouth reputation, and consistent outcomes over time. This community investment appears to matter.How the Recognition Was DeterminedBusinessRate rankings are not based on nominations, advertising spend, or paid placements. Practices are evaluated using a comprehensive review process that includes:Verified patient reviews across major platformsConsistency of ratings over timeQuality of service and patient satisfactionBusiness credibility and trust signalsComparative performance within the local marketUsing these criteria, Elate Orthodontics ranked highest among orthodontic practices across Denton County for 2025. In addition, the practice’s North Frisco and Frisco locations were ranked among the Top 5 Orthodontic Practices in Frisco, TX, further supporting the consistency of its care model across multiple offices.Why Local Ownership Continues to MatterResearch has consistently shown that locally owned businesses reinvest more into their communities through local hiring, partnerships, and long-term relationships. In healthcare, local ownership also preserves clinical independence and direct accountability between doctors and patients.“Even with increased competition and large corporate groups entering the market, patients still value trust, familiarity, and long-term relationships,” said Dr. Kevin Baharvand. “Locally owned practices are invested in their communities both inside and outside the office, and that commitment shows over time.”As consolidation continues across healthcare, this recognition highlights an important takeaway. When it comes to patient trust and long-term success, locally owned, community-invested practices continue to stand out, even in highly competitive markets.

