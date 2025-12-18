Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee

TEXAS, December 18 - December 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ann Shippy, M.D., Commissioner Sid Miller, and Natalie Bachynsky, Ph.D. to the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor appointed Padmaja Patel, M.D., Cheryl Sew Hoy, Jaclyn Albin, M.D., and Kathleen Davis, Ph.D. to the committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2029. The Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee is established to develop nutritional guidelines for residents of this state.

Ann Shippy, M.D. of Austin, is a physician, author, and the founder and medical director of Ann Shippy MD and Every Life Well. She is the author of The Preconception Revolution: A Science-Backed Path to Your Fertility and Generation Health. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Functional Medicine and a member of the Institute for Functional Medicine, Texas Medical Association (TMA), Travis County Medical Society, and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Before entering medicine, she spent several years as a chemical engineer in the technology industry. Shippy received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, a Master of Science in Manufacturing Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Sid Miller of Stephenville has served as commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture since 2015. He is an eighth-generation farmer and previously served in the Texas House of Representatives. He is an elder and active member of the Cowboy Church of Erath County. Miller received a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Ag Education from Tarleton State University.

Natalie Bachynsky, Ph.D. of Lovelady is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Houston County Family Medical Clinic. She is a member of the Texas Nurse Practitioners and The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) School of Nursing Alumni Association and a board member for the Houston County Career Women, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and the Texas A&M Rural Medicine Advisory Board. Additionally, she is a medical advisor of the Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation and a volunteer nurse practitioner with The Murray Clinic. Bachynsky received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing Education from the UTMB School of Nursing, a post-masters Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing Science from Texas Woman’s University (TWU).

Padmaja Patel, M.D. of Midland is chief medical officer at Nudj Health. She is the president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), a consultant committee member of the TMA, and a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, and the American Association of Physician Leaders. Additionally, she is the president of Midland Quality Alliance, founding chair of the ACLM clinical practice and quality committee, a board member for Healthy City Midland, and a member of the Primary Care Collaborative. She has served as a member of the professional advisory council for the National Quality Forum and as a member of the Endorsement and Maintenance Committee for the Partnership for Quality Measurement. Patel received a premedical degree from Vitthalbhai Patel & Rajratna P. T. Patel Science College and a Doctor of Medicine in Internal Medicine from the University of Missouri.

Cheryl Sew Hoy of Austin is the founder and CEO of Tiny Health. A repeat entrepreneur and Cornell-trained engineer, her prior startup was acquired by Walmart Labs. She launched Tiny Health to bring microbiome science to families and clinicians. In 2025, the company published a landmark randomized controlled trial showing significant reductions in infant eczema through personalized microbiome interventions. As of Nov 2025, Tiny Health has supported over 100,000 individuals and 3,000+ providers.

Jaclyn Albin, M.D. of Bedford is an associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She is a member of the American Society of Nutrition, ACLM, Association of Pediatric Program Directors, Medicine-Pediatrics Program Directors Association, and the Association of Program Directors in Internal Medicine. Additionally, she is a fellow with the Texas Pediatric Society and an advisory board member of the Teaching Kitchen Collaborative, American College of Culinary Medicine, and Jeffrey Has Heart. Albin is also an executive mock interviewer for leadership at Grapevine Faith Christian School. Albin received a Bachelor of Arts in Religion, Chemistry, and Biology from Baylor University and a Doctor of Medicine and Health Policy from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Kathleen Davis, Ph.D. of Denton is an associate professor at TWU. She is a member of the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the Texas Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the Academy's Nutrition and Dietetics Educators and Preceptors, Pediatric Nutrition Practice Group, and the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition. Additionally, she is a member of the editorial board for the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior and a reviewer for the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Davis received a Bachelor of Arts in French and Political Science from the University of North Texas, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nutrition from TWU.