TEXAS, December 18 - December 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $1.98 million has been extended to Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), a member of The Texas A&M University System, for a strategic workforce development initiative focused on advancing 3D Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) microelectronics through a comprehensive training program at the campus in Prairie View.

“Texas is investing in the workforce of tomorrow today,” said Governor Abbott. “Prairie View A&M University, the second-oldest public higher education institution in Texas, has built an unparalleled reputation for empowering scholars. This specialized workforce training program will further Texas’ leadership in cutting-edge microelectronics, enhance national security by strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and expand the path to better jobs and bigger paycheck opportunities for Texans for years to come.”

Using 3DHI technologies creates the ability to stack separately manufactured components — chips or wafers containing different semiconductors and materials — within a single package, offering revolutionary improvements in functionality and performance.

The Roy G. Perry College of Engineering at PVAMU, as a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), is collaborating with the Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute and spearheading a strategic workforce development initiative in partnership with the Next-Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing (NGMM) program. The program will provide specialized training in 3DHI process capabilities, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) and digital twins, and 3DHI microsystems. This initiative is focused on educating and preparing a robust workforce for careers in these high-tech fields.

"I want to thank Governor Abbott for investing in Texas’ semiconductor workforce and providing a strong vision to maintain our state’s dominance in this critical sector," said Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar. “Prairie View A&M University is preparing students for the most complex and in-demand jobs in the industry. This grant is an investment not only in Texas’ economic future, but also in the men and women whose skills will keep our state at the forefront of innovation for decades to come."

“Texas is a global leader in developing innovative technology, and Prairie View A&M is at the forefront of that effort,” said Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. “This important fund will help Prairie View A&M continue to create a highly educated workforce that is building a bridge to the future.”

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.