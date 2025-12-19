IVONNE GALAZ RELEASES POWERFUL OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'NADIE SABE,' A VISUAL TRIBUTE TO LGBTQ+ YOUTH

A cinematic journey of exclusion, resilience, and rebirth in partnership with the TransLatin@ Coalition and the OC LGBTQ+ Centertion and the OC LGBTQ+ Center

The corrido has always told the stories of the people. Now it’s time to tell ours — the stories of those who only want to live and love freely.” — Ivonne Galaz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q64gxCNGXt0&list=RDq64gxCNGXt0&start_radio=1 Singer-songwriter Ivonne Galaz, recognized as the December_Newsletter_Fullfirst woman to break into the corridos tumbados movement, unveils the official music video for her most emotional and socially charged single, “Nadie Sabe.” The visual elevates the impact of the song—an anthem for those who have been pushed out, silenced, or rejected simply for living their truth—into a cinematic narrative of resilience, loneliness, and rebirth.Rooted in the heart of the track, the video reflects the emotional themes highlighted in the project’s treatment: a profound sense of loss, heartbreak, and longing felt by those who have been “corridos”—expelled—from the places or people they loved.Filmed in the sweeping desert of Phoenix, Arizona, the video uses its stark, open terrain as a metaphor for isolation, endurance, and emotional reconstruction. As described in the concept, the desert becomes “a symbol of loneliness, endurance, and rebirth,” mirroring the emotional terrain that many LGBTQ+ youth must navigate when they are abandoned or rejected by those who should have protected them.Throughout the film, Galaz walks alone with her guitar—a poetic, intimate journey symbolizing the internal search for identity, safety, and self-worth that begins after someone is cast out of their home, community, or family.One of the video’s most striking visual elements is the appearance of solitary doors scattered across the desert, closing one by one. Each closing door represents a painful “no,” echoing the many ways LGBTQ+ youth experience exclusion, dismissal, and erasure.Yet the imagery also carries a message of hope: with every door that closes, another opens—signaling the doors of identity, freedom, and self-discovery.In the distance, the Phoenix skyline stands as a reminder of society: watching from afar, often failing to understand or support those who dare to embrace their truth.“Nadie Sabe” forms part of Corridos Rescue Corridos, a cultural movement that reclaims the corrido as a tool for empathy, inclusion, and social transformation. Created in partnership with The TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) and The OC LGBTQ+ Center, the initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for LGBTQ+ and 2TGI youth in vulnerable situations.Through the music and its visual storytelling, Galaz connects the corrido’s traditional purpose—telling the stories of the people—to the lived realities of young people who have been silenced, displaced, or erased.“The corrido has always told the stories of the people,” says Galaz. “Now it’s time to tell ours — the stories of those who only want to live and love freely.”ABOUT IVONNE GALAZIvonne Galaz is a trailblazing artist reshaping regional Mexican music. As the first woman to perform corridos tumbados, she has become a cultural force known for her authenticity, raw lyricism, and commitment to giving voice to the unheard. With “Nadie Sabe,” she transforms her art into a mission—using music as a tool for visibility, empathy, and social change.Follow Ivonne Galaz:Spotify | Instagram | YouTubePress Contact: Cristina “Cris” Novo | Publicist Cris@TheArtistryRecords.com

