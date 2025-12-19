aVenue Event Group and ICON Park Announce Private Events Partnership

Corporate Events at ICON Park

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aVenue Event Group , a national leader in non-traditional venue management and event sales, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with ICON Park , one of Orlando’s premier entertainment and dining destinations located in the heart of International Drive and Universal Boulevard Entertainment District. Through this collaboration, aVenue will manage all private event inquiries on behalf of ICON Park, from intimate gatherings to large-scale corporate activations, bringing elevated service, polished communication, and seamless coordination to planners and tenants across the property.As ICON Park’s dedicated event sales and facilitation partner, aVenue Event Group will handle the full spectrum of inquiries and route each request to the best-fit experience. ICON Park and its venues host events ranging from 10 to 10,000 guests - intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations.For large groups and corporate events, aVenue will develop property-wide concepts, activate ICON Park’s common areas, and coordinate multi-venue collaborations with restaurants and attractions. For smaller groups and private parties, aVenue will assist planners by booking events at ICON Park’s 50+ restaurants, venues, and attractions, while also offering access to aVenue’s innovative planning services.“ICON Park is an incredible asset to the events landscape of Orlando & the I-Drive corridor,” said Sean Hughes, CEO of aVenue Event Group. “We’re excited to support their vision by bringing structure, speed, and hospitality-focused professionalism to every event inquiry, from small celebrations at tenant venues to full property-wide corporate activations.”“Just as we have been attracting new big-name venues who are opening at ICON Park, such as Build-A-Bear, Blue Man Group, Ripley’s, and Starbucks, our event business is booming, so we decided to grow it by engaging the best event sales and management team,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “Partnering with aVenue Event Group allows us to elevate how private events are sold and supported across the property, ensuring planners receive a seamless, high-touch experience while our venues continue to shine. aVenue knows how to position us as a premier destination for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events because we offer diverse brand, culinary, and venue experiences through our unique tenants and event spaces.”Located on International Drive, ICON Park is home to world-class attractions, dining, nightlife, and flexible outdoor spaces, making it a sought-after destination for group events and private celebrations. The partnership allows ICON Park to offer a more centralized and efficient event inquiry process while continuing to showcase the individuality of its diverse restaurants, attractions, and entertainment venues. Together, ICON Park and aVenue Event Group will support planners seeking memorable, walkable experiences within one of Orlando’s most recognizable landmarks.Through the partnership, aVenue Event Group will:-Manage all private event inquiries on behalf of ICON Park-Provide rapid, consistent communication with planners and clients-Develop and present event concepts for both single-venue and multi-venue packages-Coordinate with ICON Park’s restaurants, attractions, and tenants-Create property-wide activations and large-format group event opportunities-Guide smaller groups to the best-fit ICON Park venues-Support the property’s long-term goal of increasing event visibility and revenueThis collaboration expands aVenue’s portfolio of managed and supported venues across Orlando, Las Vegas, and beyond, further establishing the company as a leader in unique venue operations, sales, and event strategy.Planners, corporations, and destination management companies interested in hosting events at ICON Park can now contact our ICON team directly at iconpark@avenuevenues.com or visit www.avenueeventgroup.com – –About aVenue Event GroupaVenue Event Group is a national event management and venue services company specializing in non-traditional and experiential spaces. With a portfolio of more than 40 managed venues and 50+ partner locations across multiple markets, aVenue provides end-to-end event sales, coordination, consulting, and hospitality services for corporate clients, weddings, social events, and destination meetings.About ICON ParkICON Park is a global leader in location-based entertainment in the most-visited destination in the U.S., attracting millions of guests each year with its unique collection of experiences, including attractions, restaurants, bars, live entertainment, and shops—all anchored under the brilliant lights of The Orlando Eye. ICON Park’s portfolio of 50+ tenants includes globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults.

