Universal Pacific 1031 Exchange Announces Expansion of National Services with Enhanced Focus on West Coast Markets

Universal Pacific 1031 Exchange expands national footprint, strengthening service in markets like San Diego with full compliance support and expert guidance.

Our growth strategy is rooted in education, security, and service. Investors deserve intermediaries who guide them through transactions with clarity and confidence.” — Michael Bergman, President & CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pacific 1031 Exchange, a leading qualified intermediary backed by licensed CPAs, today announces a strategic expansion of its national services to provide enhanced support to investors across multiple U.S. markets, with a sharpened focus on West Coast hubs including San Diego and Seattle.With decades of experience facilitating six- and seven-figure real estate exchanges, Universal Pacific offers investors a seamless path to benefit from tax-deferred exchanges under IRS rules. The company’s expansion underscores its commitment to delivering “white-glove” service, robust compliance, and full IRS guidance across a wider geographic footprint.Enhanced Service in Key Markets: San Diego & SeattleAs part of this growth, Universal Pacific is intensifying its presence in San Diego, one of California’s prime real estate markets, offering tailored, full-service 1031 exchange support. Whether clients are considering a Delayed, Simultaneous, Reverse, or Improvement Exchange, the firm brings to the table not only technical expertise but institutional-level risk protection and CPA-led oversight.Additionally, Universal Pacific is now expanding its qualified intermediary services to clients in Seattle and other Pacific Northwest markets. By broadening its reach, the firm aims to support a more diverse set of investors who seek reliable 1031 exchanges in dynamic markets, delivering the same secure fund handling, compliance, and documentation standards that have defined its reputation nationally. Investors in these markets can expect full-service handling, from exchange agreement preparation, escrow, and fund management, to ensuring compliance with all relevant deadlines and regulations under U.S. tax law.Why Universal Pacific 1031 Exchange Stands OutNot all 1031 exchange intermediaries offer the same level of protection or expertise, and Universal Pacific views this expansion as a strong restatement of what makes the firm distinct. Its model is built on compliance, clarity, and secure handling of investor capital, which is increasingly important as more real estate owners seek tax-deferral advantages through properly structured 1031 exchanges.A core differentiator is Universal Pacific’s CPA-led oversight. Instead of treating exchanges as basic transactional paperwork, each file is reviewed by licensed in-house CPAs, not outsourced processors or administrative staff. This helps ensure accuracy, documentation integrity, and confidence throughout the exchange timeline, especially during reporting or audit review. The firm also brings broad transactional depth, with experience covering large multifamily, industrial, retail, land development, and mixed-use portfolios. This background positions Universal Pacific to support both straightforward and highly layered exchanges, allowing investors to move capital confidently into new markets or higher-value assets.Universal Pacific’s safeguards extend to capital protection. All funds are held in segregated accounts, backed by $2 million E&O insurance, and controlled with multi-step authorization. This structure adds institutional-grade security to every exchange. The company further maintains strict timing compliance, including 45-day identification and 180-day closing requirements, while helping clients navigate the complexities of 1031 exchange identification rules . With expansion into San Diego, Seattle, and additional regions, more investors now gain access to a qualified intermediary focused on risk-controlled transactions and strategic tax-deferral planning.What This Means for InvestorsFor real estate investors looking to defer capital gains tax through a Section 1031 exchange, timing, documentation, and strict rule compliance remain critical. Universal Pacific’s expanded service now allows more investors to access qualified intermediary support across the West Coast and Pacific Northwest.This growth also enables clients to work with a single, reputable intermediary managing every step from escrow to closing, reducing risk, streamlining workflow, and eliminating uncertainty from multiple parties handling separate components. Investors can trust that critical deadlines, including the 45-day identification period and 180-day acquisition window, are monitored by experienced professionals who ensure compliance and proper documentation.In high-demand markets for investment-grade real estate, particularly 1031 exchange San Diego and 1031 exchange Seattle , this expansion opens the door to more tax-deferred acquisition opportunities supported by seasoned guidance. By broadening its footprint, Universal Pacific gives investors a secure and streamlined pathway to execute 1031 exchanges, scale their portfolios, reposition assets, and build long-term value with expert oversight and fewer transactional barriers.Leadership Commentary on the Expansion MilestoneAccording to Universal Pacific’s executive team, this expansion goes beyond geographic growth, reflecting an evolution in how the firm supports investors nationwide. The strengthened presence in San Diego and Seattle underscores its mission to make 1031 exchanges more accessible, transparent, and compliant.Leadership added that the broader footprint enables new initiatives, including enhanced guidance on 1031 exchange identification rules, market-specific support, and expanded CPA-driven advisory services. With more investors entering real estate markets, Universal Pacific aims to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and deliver high-integrity 1031 exchange management, particularly in fast-growing markets such as 1031 exchange San Diego and 1031 exchange Seattle.About Universal Pacific 1031 ExchangeUniversal Pacific 1031 Exchange helps investors defer capital gains taxes by reinvesting in like-kind property through fully compliant 1031 exchanges. The firm ensures all deadlines, including the 45-day identification and 180-day closing windows, and rules like the Three-Property, 200%, and 95% Rules, are met. Nationwide expansion increases investor access to expert guidance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.