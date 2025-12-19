As underwriting guidelines tighten and banks become slower, many borrowers are out of options. Crantz fills that gap, offering lending based on asset value

A great deal can vanish overnight if you can’t move fast,” Crantz says. “With 40-plus years of lending experience, I know when a deal makes sense. If the property pencils, we fund it.” — David Crantz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As traditional lenders tighten underwriting standards and extend approval timelines, borrowers across the real estate sector are increasingly exploring alternative sources of financing. According to David Crantz, a private lending veteran with more than four decades of experience, these shifts are reshaping how time-sensitive transactions are funded.Crantz, who is widely referred to in the private lending community as “America’s King of Hard Money,” has spent over 40 years evaluating and structuring asset-based real estate loans. He notes that many transactions face delays or denials not due to asset quality, but because institutional lending models have become less flexible.“In real estate, timing is often critical,” Crantz said. “Extended approval processes can affect otherwise viable transactions.”Experience-Based Lending in a Changing MarketCrantz’s background in private lending spans multiple real estate cycles, including periods of rising interest rates, regulatory changes, and shifts in underwriting standards. He explains that private, asset-based lending evaluates factors such as property value, market conditions, and deal structure rather than relying solely on automated approval systems.This approach is often utilized in scenarios such as bridge financing, investment acquisitions, and transactions involving non-traditional income structures.Private Capital as a Supplement to Traditional LendingIndustry analysts have noted that private capital has increasingly supplemented traditional lending, particularly in markets where speed and certainty are key factors. Crantz says this trend reflects broader changes in how real estate transactions are evaluated and financed.“Private lenders are often positioned to review opportunities more quickly,” he said. “That can be important in competitive environments.”Observing Trends in Competitive Real Estate MarketsAccording to Crantz, competitive real estate markets continue to place a premium on timely access to capital. He notes that borrowers are placing greater emphasis on certainty of execution as lending conditions evolve.As the market continues to adjust, Crantz expects private and asset-based lending to remain an active component of the broader real estate financing landscape.About David CrantzDavid Crantz is a private lending professional with more than 40 years of experience in asset-based real estate finance. He has worked with investors, buyers, and developers on a range of residential and commercial transactions. Within the industry, he is often referred to as “The King of Hard Money” for his long-standing role in private lending.---

