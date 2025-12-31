Cognata Announces Major Expansion of the AVBox Autonomy Product Line Ahead of CES 2026

AVBox Scout AVbox 2 Logo2

Cognata expands AVBox mission level autonomy for off road defense platforms ahead of CES 2026

AVBox enables defense and off road operators to deploy mission ready autonomy quickly, reliably, and at scale on platforms never designed for autonomy.” — Danny Atsmon, Founder and CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognata reports a breakthrough year for the AVBox product family as demand accelerates across global off road and defense markets. Designed as an all in one, retrofit ready autonomy solution, AVBox has become a preferred choice for programs seeking reliable and field proven mission level autonomy across a wide range of platforms.AVBox integrates sensing, compute, and autonomy software into a compact and rugged form factor that can be installed on existing vehicles with minimal modification. This modular retrofit architecture has driven adoption across robotic carriers, armored vehicles, engineering tools, and tactical support systems, enabling customers to upgrade legacy fleets at scale without costly redesigns.The AVBox family is offered in three autonomy configurationsScout for targeted autonomy and navigationRanger for 24/7 autonomy in complex off road environmentsCommander for high capability autonomous missions with advanced perception and planningThese tiers allow customers to match autonomy levels to operational needs while maintaining a unified architecture across their fleets.Alongside AVBox, Cognata will also showcase OneSim, its simulation platform combining DriveMatrix GenAI and SimCloud Synthetic engines. OneSim supports large scale training, testing, and validation of autonomous systems, enabling continuous improvement of Autonomy stacks performance and operational readiness. By validating autonomy behaviors and mission scenarios before and during deployment, OneSim reduces risk and accelerates field adoption of off road autonomy.Danny Atsmon, Founder and CEO of Cognata, said"AVBox is a ground breaking progress for the industry. Defense and off road customers want autonomy that works, installs quickly, and survives the toughest field conditions. The trend that we are seeing shows a clear shift from pilots to operational deployment of mission ready autonomy."Heading into CES 2026 (LVCC, #6559), Cognata will unveil new AVBox capabilities and live demonstrations, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of off road and defense autonomy solutions.About CognataCognata develops and deploys high performance autonomy solutions for defense, robotics, and mobility systems. The AVBox product family and OneSim platform enable mission ready off road autonomy through a combination of retrofit deployment, scalable autonomy software, and continuous training and validation.

