Cognata Announces Major Expansion of the AVBox Autonomy Product Line Ahead of CES 2026
Cognata expands AVBox mission level autonomy for off road defense platforms ahead of CES 2026
AVBox integrates sensing, compute, and autonomy software into a compact and rugged form factor that can be installed on existing vehicles with minimal modification. This modular retrofit architecture has driven adoption across robotic carriers, armored vehicles, engineering tools, and tactical support systems, enabling customers to upgrade legacy fleets at scale without costly redesigns.
The AVBox family is offered in three autonomy configurations
Scout for targeted autonomy and navigation
Ranger for 24/7 autonomy in complex off road environments
Commander for high capability autonomous missions with advanced perception and planning
These tiers allow customers to match autonomy levels to operational needs while maintaining a unified architecture across their fleets.
Alongside AVBox, Cognata will also showcase OneSim, its simulation platform combining DriveMatrix GenAI and SimCloud Synthetic engines. OneSim supports large scale training, testing, and validation of autonomous systems, enabling continuous improvement of Autonomy stacks performance and operational readiness. By validating autonomy behaviors and mission scenarios before and during deployment, OneSim reduces risk and accelerates field adoption of off road autonomy.
Danny Atsmon, Founder and CEO of Cognata, said
"AVBox is a ground breaking progress for the industry. Defense and off road customers want autonomy that works, installs quickly, and survives the toughest field conditions. The trend that we are seeing shows a clear shift from pilots to operational deployment of mission ready autonomy."
Heading into CES 2026 (LVCC, #6559), Cognata will unveil new AVBox capabilities and live demonstrations, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of off road and defense autonomy solutions.
About Cognata
Cognata develops and deploys high performance autonomy solutions for defense, robotics, and mobility systems. The AVBox product family and OneSim platform enable mission ready off road autonomy through a combination of retrofit deployment, scalable autonomy software, and continuous training and validation.
AVBox Scout Video 2025
