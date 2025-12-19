Erebus unleashes The Nightmare AFTER Christmas in support of Mittens for Detroit and warming those in need

December 26 and 27, support Mittens for Detroit and step into a winter nightmare packed with twisted elves, cursed cheer, and full-intensity terror. This isn’t cozy or cheerful. Winter chills to the bone, and the final adrenaline rush of the year awaits. Guests bring warmth to those in need and control their journey and choose their path, either the naughty or nice list. Nice List green glow stick for a calmer, family-friendly walkthrough with holiday cheer. Naughty List has no glow stick. Full Show and holiday fear. Mittens for Detroit, a 501c3 nonprofit that collects, purchases, and distributes new mittens and gloves to children, teens, and adults in need in Detroit, Michigan and nearby underserved cities. Since its start in 2010, Mittens for Detroit has put more

December 26 and 27, help Mittens for Detroit bring warmth to kids, teens, and adults: Donate warm, durable gloves at the Erebus post-Christmas haunt experience

Too much food, people, and holiday. It's time to escape and scream. Erebus Nightmare After Christmas is a haunt experience and a post-Christmas boredom cure that brings warmth to those in need.” — Erebus Haunted Attraction

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too many people. Too much food. Too much holiday. Christmas is over. The relatives are still here. The house seems inescapable - it's enough to make someone lose their mind. Scream it out at the Erebus Nightmare After Christmas, a limited-time haunt experience that helps warm the hands of children, teens, and adults in need, at the ultimate cure for Post-Christmas boredom, and supports Mittens for Detroit For the first time ever, this December 26 and 27, step into a winter nightmare packed with twisted elves, cursed cheer, and full-intensity terror. This isn’t cozy or cheerful. Winter chills to the bone, Erebus has frozen over, and the final adrenaline rush of the year awaits.Guests control their journey and choose their path, either choosing the naughty or the nice list. The nice list features a calmer, family-friendly walkthrough with Christmas cheer. Those who choose the naughty list will receive the full show and unbridled holiday fear. As those on the naughty list descend deeper into the tower, the temperature drops and fear intensifies, creating an ice-cold, high-intensity holiday haunt unlike anything experienced before. Guests won’t just hear the screams; they will see them.Haunt With A Heart:Bring a donation, enter the nightmare, experience fear with a purpose. The Erebus monsters might be cold-blooded, but donations will bring warmth to those who need it most. Support Mittens for Detroit by bringing pairs of new, warm, and durable mittens and gloves for children, teens, and adults in Pontiac. Tickets and event information are available online at Haunted Pontiac, and any applicable promotional codes are posted on the Erebus social channels.About Erebus Haunted Attraction:Year after year, Erebus 4-Story Haunted Attraction in Pontiac, Michigan, consistently ranks as one of the world’s scariest haunts, including being named one of the 50 Best Haunted Houses in 2024 by Parade Magazine and the number one haunted attraction in the United States in the 2019 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. From 2005 through 2009, as Michigan’s largest haunted attraction, Erebus held the Guinness World Record for the largest walk-through haunted house.Opened in 2000, by the masters of haunt, the first generation of Terebus brothers, Jim and Ed. Erebus has helped define the haunt industry, creating a new level of scare, tapping into the psychology of fear, and delivering a world-renowned multi-sensory terror experience that hundreds of thousands of visitors have dared to experience.Erebus is a four-story playground for your mind, named after the Greek god of primordial darkness. With staff working year-round, Erebus Haunted Attraction’s engineers create and design thrills to agitate all five of your mortal senses.About Mittens for Detroit:Mittens for Detroit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that collects, purchases, and distributes new mittens and gloves to children, teens, and adults in need in Detroit, Michigan, and nearby underserved cities. Since its start in 2010, Mittens for Detroit has put more than 350,000 pairs on hands with the help of 100 Distribution Partners, including schools, shelters, food and clothing pantries, veterans groups, senior centers, medical facilities, and the like. About 23,000 pairs are collected and distributed each year. In 2021, Mittens for Detroit in Pontiac was started to focus on warming the hands of Pontiac's children. A group of 10 businesses and groups has collected and distributed more than 20,000 pairs to date. To learn more, follow the Mittens for Detroit socials and visit the Mittens for Detroit website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.