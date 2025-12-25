New Harbor Press Announces the Release of 'Grace, Love, and Some Football' by Zach Mitchell

Grace, Love, and Some Football Author, Zach Mitchell

A moving story of faith and grit, Zach Mitchell’s latest release explores how humility and a Savior’s grace can overcome life’s most destructive paths.

Grace, Love, and Some Football is more than just a sports story; it’s a beautiful reminder that no matter how far we’ve run or how many games we’ve lost, there is always enough grace to bring us home.” — Stephanie Roberts, Sr. Editor, New Harbor Press

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Harbor Press is proud to announce the official release of Grace, Love, and Some Football, the debut fiction novel by author Zach Mitchell. Weaving together the high-stakes world of athletics with the quiet, profound moments of spiritual reckoning, Mitchell delivers a story that explores the heavy burdens of trauma and the transformative power of redemption.Grace, Love, and Some Football introduces readers to four central characters, each battling their own internal "opponents." From the sting of abandonment and the weight of impossible expectations to the suffocating grip of addiction, the narrative follows their journey as they navigate life’s hardest hits. Whether they are under the stadium lights or in the quiet of their own homes, each character eventually reaches a pivotal crossroad: continue down a path of self-destruction or humble themselves to find a Savior.The story is framed through the eyes of a simple, joyful couple whose wisdom and hospitality set the stage for a sprawling tale of human struggle and divine intervention."What makes Zach Mitchell’s writing so compelling is its raw honesty," says Stephanie Roberts, Senior Editor at New Harbor Press. "He doesn't shy away from the gritty realities of family trauma and personal failure. Grace, Love, and Some Football is more than just a sports story; it’s a beautiful reminder that no matter how far we’ve run or how many games we’ve lost, there is always enough grace to bring us home."The novel is designed to resonate with sports enthusiasts and non-fans alike, proving that the greatest victories often happen off the field.________________________________________Product Details• Title: Grace, Love, and Some Football• Author: Zach Mitchell• Publisher: New Harbor Press• ISBN: 978-1-63357-476-2• Retail Price: $17.52• Formats: Paperback and eBook• Availability: Available now through major online retailers and the New Harbor Press Store ________________________________________About the AuthorZach Mitchell is a storyteller with a deep-rooted desire to spread God’s love through exploring the intersection of faith, life, and the human spirit. Through his writing, he seeks to offer hope to those struggling with life’s "impossible expectations" and to point readers toward a source of strength greater than themselves. Zach lives in a small South Dakota town with his wife and two cats- Smudge and Gravy.About New Harbor PressNew Harbor Press is a premier publisher of faith-based and inspirational literature, committed to bringing impactful stories of hope and redemption to a global audience.Media Contact: Publicity Department New Harbor Press Email: media@newharborpress.com Website: www.newharborpress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.