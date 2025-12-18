Kodiak Interiors Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of DeWaard & Bode
Kodiak Interiors Group expands its portfolio with the acquisition of trusted appliance retailer DeWaard & Bode.
DeWaard & Bode offers home appliances, bedding, and related services, representing leading brands while offering expert installation and repair. Known for their strong customer focus and reliable solutions, DeWaard & Bode further strengthens KIG’s portfolio and enhances the company’s ability to better serve customers and partners. This acquisition expands KIG’s geographic reach alongside its existing operating companies, including Arizona Appliance & Home, Don’s Appliances, FBS Appliance, and Specialty Appliance.
"We’re very excited to partner with Kodiak Interiors Group, an organization that shares our values and long-term vision for growth. This partnership allows us to invest in the future of our business while preserving what makes DeWaard & Bode special - our people, our processes, and our culture - ensuring continuity for our employees, customers, and partners as we enter this next chapter,” said Jerry Roorda, President and CEO of DeWaard & Bode.
This acquisition reinforces Kodiak Interiors Group’s commitment to delivering high-quality appliances and interiors solutions, supporting long-term growth and innovation across its expanding portfolio.
