Kodiak Interiors Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of DeWaard & Bode

Kodiak Interiors Group expands its portfolio with the acquisition of trusted appliance retailer DeWaard & Bode.

The addition of DeWaard & Bode represents an important milestone for KIG, expanding our portfolio and positioning us for continued growth while delivering greater value to our customers and partners” — Jeff Smith, CEO of KIG.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kodiak Interiors Group (KIG), a leading provider of appliance and interior solutions, announced the acquisition of DeWaard & Bode effective December 16, 2025. This strategic acquisition supports KIG’s continued growth and enhances its capabilities within the appliance industry, further expanding its market presence and service offerings.DeWaard & Bode offers home appliances, bedding, and related services, representing leading brands while offering expert installation and repair. Known for their strong customer focus and reliable solutions, DeWaard & Bode further strengthens KIG’s portfolio and enhances the company’s ability to better serve customers and partners. This acquisition expands KIG’s geographic reach alongside its existing operating companies, including Arizona Appliance & Home, Don’s Appliances, FBS Appliance, and Specialty Appliance."We’re very excited to partner with Kodiak Interiors Group, an organization that shares our values and long-term vision for growth. This partnership allows us to invest in the future of our business while preserving what makes DeWaard & Bode special - our people, our processes, and our culture - ensuring continuity for our employees, customers, and partners as we enter this next chapter,” said Jerry Roorda, President and CEO of DeWaard & Bode.This acquisition reinforces Kodiak Interiors Group’s commitment to delivering high-quality appliances and interiors solutions, supporting long-term growth and innovation across its expanding portfolio.

