New York radio personality Joe Wiz joins Sports Talk Media Network's new daily programming lineup

RICHBORO , PA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Talk Media Network today announced that long time New York radio personality Joe Wiz has officially joined the network’s new daily programming schedule, further strengthening its growing national media presence.Powered by Capital Sports Network’s podcast and video production capabilities, Sports Talk Media Network is set to launch a slate of daily programming distributed across its expanding network of digital platforms and social media channels. The new programming schedule is expected to launch the first week of January, 2026, and can be seen websites such as Sports Talk Florida and Sports Talk New York as well as the Youtube channel (Sports Talk Florida), X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, and Kick, with more destinations on the way.The initiative represents a major step forward in building a modern, independent sports media ecosystem designed for on-demand, live, and cross-platform audiences.Joe Wiz brings decades of experience as one of the most respected and accomplished handicappers in the country. Known for his sharp analysis, credibility, and loyal following on the Feinline and across the media landscape, Wiz adds elite betting insight and authentic sports storytelling to the network’s daily lineup. His arrival signals Sports Talk Media Network’s commitment to pairing proven voices with next-generation distribution.Wiz will talk about the daily slate of games across all major sports, from the NFL to the EPL, and give viewers the insight that can only come from someone who has been plugged into the sports scene for decades.Wiz joins an established and growing roster of multimedia contributors that includes well known names such as Sean Miller (soccer and everything else), Jim Williams (general sports knowledge), John Kostin and Fred York (horse racing), Mark Eckel (NFL), Matt Weatherby (NFL, NCAAF, and MLB), as well as international media stars Patrick McKiernan (snooker, darts, tennis, and soccer) Leo Aschi (soccer), Daniel Hames (soccer), Ali Hussain (MMA and boxing) Taiye Taiwo (soccer and basketball), and many others. Together, the group reflects the network’s focus on experience, credibility, and personality-driven sports content.“Joe Wiz is a true professional with a track record that speaks for itself,” Miller, who is the Editor in Chief of the growing network, said. “Adding his voice to our daily programming elevates what we’re building and reinforces our mission to create a national platform where trusted talent and modern media meet.”Sports Talk Media Network continues to expand its daily programming, podcast network, and video offerings as part of its broader growth strategy. Additional talent announcements and show launches are expected in the coming weeks, as the network looks to expand its programming schedule.About Sports Talk Media NetworkSports Talk Media Network is a national sports and news media platform delivering daily programming across digital, podcast, video, and social channels. The network, which has locations in Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, DC, and Ohio (with more on the way in 2026), is focused on independent voices, authentic analysis, and scalable multimedia distribution for modern audiences. There are also News Talk Media Network locations in the above, as well as a dedicated soccer site ( Sports Talk United ) and women's sports site ( Athletica Sports ).

