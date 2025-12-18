New High Blood Pressure Guidelines Spotlight Unique Risks for Women Across Reproductive and Menopausal Stages

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While new high blood pressure guidelines from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) focus on earlier treatment, the AHA is urging women to be acutely aware of how critical life milestones can uniquely impact their cardiovascular health.High blood pressure (hypertension) is the leading preventable risk factor for heart disease and stroke, affecting nearly half of all U.S. adults. For women, their risk profile is uniquely dynamic, changing significantly around key milestones like pregnancy and menopause. During pregnancy, women can develop high blood pressure, including preeclampsia, which can lead to severe and even fatal complications for both mother and baby.American Heart Association Volunteer Expert Dr. Rachel M. Bond emphasizes that knowledge and proactive monitoring are key to managing these changing risks. “Pregnancy and menopause are two key factors that can affect blood pressure,” said Dr. Bond. “The good news is that you can control it. Know your numbers. Checking blood pressure during all stages of a woman’s life can help you and your health care team stay on top of your health.”The American Heart Association urges all women to take a proactive approach to their reproductive health and aging by adopting comprehensive, lifelong blood pressure tracking habits.For more information on blood pressure, tips, and resources for women, visit https://www.GoRedforWomen.org/HBP

