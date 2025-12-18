DR. PHONE FIX FOUNDER RECOGNIZED AMONG ALBERTA’S TOP BUSINESS LEADERS

Dr. Phone Fix Logo

Dr. Phone Fix (TSX:DPF)

I believe the key to unlocking my own success was realizing that leadership is not about your decisions: it is about empowering others to be wonderful.” — Piyush Sawhney, Founder/CEO, Dr. Phone Fix

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Phone Fix founder and CEO, Piyush Sawhney has won new recognition for business leadership at fall galas in Calgary and Edmonton and at a special Alberta Government event headlined by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.The latest recognition comes from the ‘Business in Edmonton’ magazine which named him to its 12th Annual List of outstanding business leaders and included him on the cover of its November issue.Piyush is winner of the Alberta Science and Technology Foundation’s 2023 ‘Change Maker’ award; winner of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce 2023 ‘Business Award of Distinction/Newcomer Entrepreneur of the Year’ award; In September Alberta Premier Smith recognized him as winner of the ‘Alberta Government Newcomer Impact Award for Entrepreneurial Spirt’. He is also a two-time EY ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ finalist this year and was recognized at a gala in Calgary.Since he founded Dr. Phone Fix in 2019, the Company has been a nominee, finalist, or winner of more than 90 awards or recognitions This year, two of the world’s leading business publications, the Financial Times and The Globe and Mail named Dr. Phone Fix as one of Canada’s top growth companies. The Company has shared the world’s awards stage with BMO, TELUS, Bell and Canadian Tire and has won 11 international business gold trophies in London (2022) Rome (2023), Istanbul (2004) and Lisbon in 2025. It is a four-time winner of People’s Choice Awards.Business in Edmonton magazine describes its winners as, “Leaders (who) stand out in our community through their personal integrity, values, business initiatives, community involvement, innovation and philanthropy.”Speaking of the magazine’s list of 2025 winners, Premier Smith wrote, “They are innovators and community builders who excel in a variety of sectors to drive progress and prosperity….”Piyush says, “I feel deeply honoured to win this award. I believe the key to unlocking my own success was realizing that leadership is not about your decisions: it is about empowering others to be wonderful. At Dr. Phone Fix, our growth and success have come from the amazing people around me.”About Dr. Phone FixDr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada’s cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 41 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.