Foundation Experts Urge WA Homeowners to Check for Hidden Damage After Atmopheric River Rains

TerraFirma specialist prepares a SaniDry™ dehumidification system to manage post-flood humidity and prevent mold growth in a Western Washington basement. Ensuring active drainage systems, like this TripleSafe™ sump pump, are fully operational is a critical step in protecting homes from shifting soils after heavy rainfall.

What one expert wants homeowners to know. While floodwaters recede and heavy rains continue, shifting soils and trapped moisture cause quiet, costly damage.

The biggest mistake we see homeowners make is waiting … waiting till it dries out, waiting till ‘next summer,’ or waiting until the next storm to address damage from the last one.” — James Kershaw, Senior System Design Specialist

LAKEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following recent flooding caused by atmospheric river storms across the region, local foundation specialists are advising homeowners to inspect their homes for hidden damage that may not become apparent until weeks after floodwaters recede.While standing water and visible leaks often draw immediate attention, experts say some of the most serious issues develop quietly as saturated soils begin to dry and shift. These delayed effects can worsen if left unaddressed before the next major storm system arrives.“Once the water goes down, many homeowners assume the risk has passed,” said James Kershaw, a Senior System Design Specialist who works extensively with homes throughout Western Washington. “But this is actually when we start seeing problems emerge. Cracks widen, moisture migrates, and structural stress becomes more noticeable.”According to local professionals, prolonged rainfall, combined with the region’s heavy clay soils, can place significant pressure on foundations, crawl spaces, and basements. As the ground expands when saturated and contracts as it dries, homes can experience subtle movement that leads to cracking, moisture intrusion, and long-term structural concerns.Post-flood issues often worsen over time because trapped moisture does not evaporate evenly. Damp materials can remain wet for weeks, increasing the risk of wood rot, mold growth, and deterioration of concrete. If additional storms arrive before homes have a chance to fully dry out, existing damage may accelerate.Experts recommend homeowners pay close attention to key warning signs in the weeks following flooding. These include new or expanding cracks in foundation walls, persistent musty odors inside the home, damp or soft wood in crawl spaces, and concrete walkways or driveways that appear to be shifting or pulling away from the structure. Even in homes where floodwater never entered living spaces, moisture can still migrate through soil and porous building materials.Check out James’ checklist “ 5 Red Flags to Look for in Your Home After Washington’s Extreme Flooding. Power outages during storms can also contribute to post flood problems, particularly in homes that rely on active drainage systems. If water accumulated in a basement or crawl space during an outage, residual moisture may remain long after the storm has passed.“The biggest mistake we see is waiting until the next atmospheric river to take action,” Kershaw said. “By then, what started as a manageable issue can become far more expensive and disruptive.”Local specialists emphasize that Western Washington homes face unique challenges due to the region’s climate and soil conditions, making early evaluation especially important after extreme weather events.Homeowners who are unsure whether recent flooding affected their home’s foundation or structural stability are encouraged to seek a professional evaluation before additional heavy rains occur. TerraFirma (formerly TerraFirma Foundation Systems) is a Pacific Northwest-based foundation and crawl space contractor that works with homeowners throughout Washington and Oregon on post flood assessments and long-term foundation solutions.

