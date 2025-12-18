Candie Kearns Unveils Trio of Enchanting Children's Books Celebrating Family, Wildlife, and Wonder Candie Kearns Book Mockup

Heartfelt Stories Inspired by Grandchildren Blend Adventure, Education, and Animal Magic for Young Readers Ages 4-8

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well-known Michigan story teller Candie Kearns has now announced the release of three entertaining children books which were inspired by family magical moments and dedicated to her grandchildren. The collection of stories by Atlantech Publisher, titled as “ Killian the Koala Suzie the Snow Bunny and Paislee the Talking Polar Bear ” invites young readers to worlds of exploration, responsibility and conservation all based on real life experiences.About the Books:In Killian the koala, a family trip to the sunny beaches of San Diego, ends with an awesome visit at the zoo where a curious koala is named after the youngest grandson of Kearns. The story informs the reader about the behaviour of the Koala species, including their love of eucalyptus and being active at night, as well as their threatened nature due to loss of habitat, and how appreciating wildlife and being with family can be a great experience.Suzie the Snow Bunny is based on the last-minute visit to the zoo by a child who is visiting the zoo on the edge of the summer ending, only to be taken aback by the arrival of a pregnant snow bunny on their way. Calling her Suzie, she promptly gives birth to three kits: George, Gus and Ginger, therefore giving her lessons in pet care, responsibility and seasonal changes including changes in fur-colour during winter so they could be invisible. The novel highlights how the small miracles of life help people develop and work as a family.Having fulfilled the trilogy, Paislee the Talking Polar Bear is a trigger of imagination, presenting a magical zoo polar bear that tells secrets to two young friends. Kearns tells us about the mysterious polar bears, including how they can swim, their black skin, which is hidden by white fur, and how their motherly love and care keep them going even in the wild, and the story is woven with the themes of friendship, secret and survival in the wild.Candie Kearns wrote these books, which are the magic of our experiences together and the lessons that nature teaches us. Whether it is zoo shows and playground fun or baby animal rearing and wildlife mystery, her wish is that they make families explore, learn and connect. Every story has a fragment of our family heart and teaches children to protect the surrounding world.With 28 to 33 pages of illustrations and directed to children age 4 to 8, the books have vibrant illustrations of animal habitats, zoo explorations, and playful scenes. They support the environmental consideration, including the conservation of the koalas and adaptation of polar bears, as well as the moral principles, e.g. being responsible by means of chores and pet nurture. The copyright on all the titles is 2025 and can be found in print in major retailers and online platforms.Kearns is an avid grandma and Michigan resident who uses her stories to interlace her life experience with knowledge, and this makes her books the best to read before bed, read in the classroom, or at the family table.To get review copies, interviews, or any other information, contact the author directly.About Candie Kearns:Candie Kearns is a Michigan-based writer with a keen interest in children literature that glorifies family relations and the wonders of nature. Her stories also have real life inspirations on which she uses to teach and entertain young minds.Perfect for:Children ages 4–8Parents and educators seeking engaging read-aloud storiesClassroom discussions on animals, empathy, and responsibilityLibraries and school reading programsBook Details:Series: Candie Kearns’ Fun-Filled Animal SeriesFormat: Paperback, illustratedPublisher: Atlantech PublisherAvailability: Online retailers, bookstores, and library distributorsContact & Review Copies:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.