Stratus Building Solutions of Atlanta South Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Building Solutions of Atlanta South has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Award, celebrating its role as a leading provider of commercial cleaning and facility care across the south metro. Known for serving a wide range of businesses, from offices and medical facilities to retail and post construction sites, the company continues to raise the standard for what a clean, healthy workspace should look like. This recognition highlights both their steady growth and the trust they’ve earned from clients throughout the region.The Forest Park based team offers a full suite of services, including janitorial programs, commercial and office cleaning, carpet care, hard floor maintenance, green cleaning options, medical grade sanitation, and construction cleanup. Stratus serves communities across Atlanta South, including Jonesboro, Morrow, Riverdale, Lovejoy, Conley, Lake City, Bonanza, and surrounding areas. Supported by a national network that cleans more than 89 million square feet on a routine basis, the local operation delivers consistency backed by industry leading training, standards, and eco friendly practices.“We’re honored to receive this award because it reflects the commitment our team brings to every facility we care for,” said a spokesperson for Stratus Building Solutions of Atlanta South. “Our goal has always been to create cleaner, safer, more welcoming environments for the businesses we serve. This recognition reinforces that we’re moving in the right direction.”As the company looks ahead, the focus remains on strengthening its service offerings and expanding its impact across the metro area. The 2025 Best of Georgia Award underscores the momentum behind that vision and affirms their continued role in supporting local businesses through dependable, high quality cleaning solutions.For more information click here

