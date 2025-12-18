Sperity Health Closes $2M Seed Round to Scale Physician-Led Proactive Care and Employer Risk Mitigation

Capital supports expansion of Medicine 3.0 platform as employers seek evidence-based prevention to reduce chronic disease risk and healthcare costs.

Employers recognize that reactive care isn’t sustainable. Our platform helps identify risks earlier, engages members deeply, and supports both improved healthspan and stronger business performance.” — Grant Zarzour

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sperity Health, a physician-led longevity and risk-mitigation platform helping employers and individuals proactively mitigate cardiovascular, cancer, and cognitive health risks, today announced the close of its $2 million seed round. The capital will accelerate operational expansion, technology development, and sales growth as demand increases for proactive, evidence-based prevention within employer benefit ecosystems.

This milestone reflects growing market validation for Sperity Health’s Medicine 3.0 approach—integrating advanced diagnostics, continuous biomarker tracking, and personalized health coaching into an outcomes-driven framework designed to reduce long-term chronic disease risk while strengthening workforce resilience.

“This marks the next stage of Sperity Health’s growth,” said Grant Zarzour, MD, Founder and CEO of Sperity Health. “Employers and executives recognize that reactive care isn’t sustainable. We’re building a platform that helps identify risk earlier, engages members deeply, and supports both improved healthspan and stronger business performance.”

Operational Growth and Market Traction

• Operational Expansion: The new capital will fund network capacity, data infrastructure, and onboarding systems supporting rapid employer and member growth across the Southeast, with a path toward broader national expansion.

• Sales Acceleration: Sperity Health will expand its commercial and customer success teams to meet rising interest from employers and benefits advisors seeking evidence-based risk-reduction programs.

• Technology Investment: Continued development of Sperity Health’s digital platform—including its BioScore engine and longitudinal member dashboards—will enable scalable insights from labs, wearables, and ongoing engagement.

• Market Validation: Since its commercial debut, Sperity Health has secured contracts across utility, professional services, and engineering employers, validating the platform’s ability to integrate into existing benefit ecosystems.

“This round validates the traction we’re seeing in the market,” said Philip Ramsey, President of Sperity Health. “Employers are looking for credible, measurable ways to bend their health-risk curve—and Sperity Health delivers a rigorous, data-rich, and operationally scalable model.”

Empowering Proactive Health

Sperity Health integrates physician oversight with continuous engagement to address three primary contributors to preventable healthcare costs and lost productivity:

• Cardiovascular risk, addressed through biomarker analysis and VO₂ max optimization

• Cancer risk, supported by advanced screening and metabolic monitoring

• Cognitive decline, mitigated through early detection testing and resilience training

Sperity Health’s programs are structured to align with existing employer benefit frameworks while delivering members measurable, personalized insights that compound in value over time.

About Sperity Health

Sperity Health provides proactive, physician-guided longevity programs that integrate advanced diagnostics, expert medical interpretation, behavioral coaching, and continuous guidance to extend healthspan. Built on the principles of Medicine 3.0, Sperity Health focuses on prevention, optimization, and risk mitigation—unlocking more years and enabling members to live more life.

Whether optimizing performance, preventing decline, or supporting employees at scale, Sperity Health meets members where they are with a plan built around their body, lifestyle, and goals.

Learn more at www.sperityhealth.com or contact david@sperityhealth.com.

Why Sperity Health Exists

