Life Fitness / Hammer Strength Launches SYNRGY: The Highly Configurable Training Solution for Every Space

The new SYNRGY training system in action. The new SYNRGY is highly customizable for any fitness space. The SYNRGY training system is highly configurable, with multiple exercise stations and storage.

Life Fitness / Hammer Strength launches SYNRGY, a highly configurable training system designed to support to a variety of spaces and training needs.

Our commitment to innovation starts with listening to our customers.” — Jim Pisani, Chief Executive Officer

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Fitness / Hammer Strength is pleased to introduce SYNRGY, a training system designed to adapt to any fitness environment. With unmatched configurability and versatility, SYNRGY empowers facility operators to create dynamic, space-efficient training zones that meet the needs of every kind of exerciser.One unit, endless possibilities.SYNRGY’s modular design allows facilities to customize setups from single-bay to multi-bay configurations, making it suitable for a range of spaces and training needs. The system can be positioned against a wall or as a center-room showpiece. SYNRGY maximizes floor space and supports individual, small-group or team training. Features include integrated cable training, barbell training, multiple functional movements and an abundance of accessory storage, providing options for single exercisers as well as group workouts.“At Life Fitness / Hammer Strength, our commitment to innovation starts with listening to our customers. Our goal with SYNRGY is to provide a practical, highly configurable strength solution designed to meet the needs of a variety of fitness spaces,” said Jim Pisani, Chief Executive Officer. “We listened closely to our customers and focused on making it easy for facility owners to adapt their training area as needs change. I’m proud of our team for delivering a solution that’s as flexible as it is functional.”KEY FEATURES OF SYNRGY• Adaptable from single bay to multi-bay setups for any size space.• Numerous training modality options for any functional workout needs.• Integrated Cable Columns with a 4:1 resistance ratio for dynamic movements.• Multiple storage solutions for balls, dumbbells, kettlebells, mats, and other accessories.• Sleek, space-efficient design for group training zones, small studios, and multipurpose fitness spaces.AVAILABILITY: SYNRGY is available to order starting December 16. For more information, please visit https://lfn.fit/SYNRGY ABOUT USLife Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. For more information, visit http://www.lifefitness.com/

