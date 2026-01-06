SANN Healthcare is honored with the 2025 Best of Georgia Award for excellence in mental healthcare

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANN Healthcare, a premier virtual psychiatric practice acclaimed for its compassionate, evidence-based, and client-centered approach, has been awarded the highly coveted 2025 Best of Georgia Award. This recognition stands as a powerful testament to the practice’s exceptional standard of care and its growing influence as a trusted leader in modern mental health services across Georgia.Founded by Dr. Noushin Vastani, a double board-certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Professor of Health Sciences, and published researcher, with over 20 years of clinical experience, SANN Healthcare was built upon a visionary principle: the first step toward healing should feel empowering, supportive, and grounded in humanity. Through its innovative virtual model, the practice removes barriers to care and provides unparalleled access to high-quality psychiatric support, allowing individuals to begin their wellness journey with confidence, clarity, and comfort.What distinguishes SANN Healthcare is its unwavering commitment to delivering personalized, scientifically informed, and deeply empathetic care. Dr. Vastani’s integrative approach guides clients through anxiety, trauma, mood disorders, ADHD, and the complex pressures of daily life, ensuring each person receives the attention and understanding they deserve. With more than 300 five-star google reviews, the practice has earned an exceptional reputation as a trusted sanctuary, one where clients feel recognized, supported, and empowered to grow.“My mission has always been to redefine how people experience mental health care, to make it accessible, compassionate, and truly life-changing,” said Dr. Vastani, Founder and CEO. “Receiving this award is an extraordinary honor that reflects the profound trust my community has placed in me. Every individual who reaches out is taking a courageous step, and I am deeply privileged to walk beside them.”As SANN Healthcare marks this momentous milestone, Dr. Vastani remains dedicated to expanding her reach and elevating the standard of mental health care across Georgia. This prestigious recognition serves as both a celebration and an inspiration, encouraging more Georgians to seek the support they deserve and to discover that meaningful, lasting transformation is well within reach.For more information click here

