ZERO100 RESEARCH REVEALS MILLIONS OF AMERICANS SPENDING LESS - BLAMING TRADE WARS AND TARIFFS FOR PRICE HIKES

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American households are feeling the strain of rising prices, and many are already changing how they shop.

A major new study of 14,000 consumers across seven major markets from supply chain intelligence firm Zero100 finds that 77 percent of US consumers have experienced higher prices in the past six months.

The typical shopping basket costs around 18 percent more than it did three years ago, and Zero100’s research shows that almost half of Americans see geopolitics as the culprit. Forty-four percent of US consumers blame trade wars and tariffs for pushing prices up – a view that cuts across political lines.

President Trump took measures to ease the impact tariffs may be having on prices by exempting key food items like orange juice and coffee. And as inflation squeezes budgets, belt-tightening is reshaping how Americans shop. Consumers are switching to cheaper brands, putting fewer items in their carts, visiting discount retailers and delaying purchases altogether.

More than four in five (83 percent) of Americans affected by price rises have already changed their shopping habits:

● 34 percent have switched to cheaper brands

● 33 percent are buying fewer items

● 28 percent are shopping at discount retailers

● 21 percent are delaying purchases

● 27 percent say they are cutting back on discretionary goods such as clothes, alcohol and entertainment

Older consumers are feeling the pressure most, with those aged 65+ far more likely to switch brands or simply buy less.

With discretionary spending softening and confidence fragile, economists expect slower holiday and Black Friday sales growth despite headline wage increases.

As supply chains weather the impact of global tensions and continued tariff policies, many Americans are putting the responsibility on companies themselves. The survey found that 17 percent believe corporate behavior is the biggest factor behind price increases, and 12 percent of Gen Z say brands are wholly responsible for recent price rises. Overall, 59 percent of Americans say a price rise alone would be enough to stop them buying from a brand.

Kevin O’Marah, co-founder of Zero100, said: “2025 has brought major geopolitical turmoil and business disruption, but while brands are under real pressure, so are shoppers. Whatever their politics, Americans are being forced to change their habits and cut back. As the economy wavers, it’s a clear warning to businesses: think twice before passing rising supply costs or tariffs straight on to customers. Many consumers may not be able to absorb further increases – even from the brands they trust.”

Trust in brands remains fragile. An unexpected price increase, reported by 28 percent of shoppers, is the single biggest trigger for distrust. Reduced product quality – often a consequence of supply chain pressures such as ingredient shortages or production changes – is also a major concern, cited by 21 percent of Americans.

Supply chain disruption is also shifting expectations around manufacturing. Nearly half of Americans (48 percent) say they would pay more for products made closer to home if it helps keep shelves stocked, while only 25 percent say they would not. When faced with economic uncertainty, consumers say they would rather brands offer fewer product options at the same price than raise prices across the board.

Consumers increasingly understand the pressures businesses face. More than two in five (42 percent) say it is fair for brands to raise prices when increases are directly linked to supply chain challenges. But communication has to be backed by action: 45 percent say product quality and reliability are their main reasons for staying loyal when cheaper alternatives exist, and 26 percent say they would stick with brands that demonstrate strong sustainability or social responsibility.

O’Marah adds: “When brands fail to explain what is going on, trust is lost. The companies that keep supply flowing without compromising product quality and are honest about cost pressures are the ones that will keep customers on board."

Research conducted by OnePoll, based on a total global sample of 14,000 adults in the UK, USA, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and China. U.S. data is based on a nationally representative samples of 2,000 adults, as is data from the other countries in the survey. Research was conducted from October 6-27, 2025.

