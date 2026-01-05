Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach Joins the Community in Annual Christmas Parade Celebration

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach proudly took part in the city’s annual Christmas Parade, celebrating community spirit and local connection.

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach proudly participated in this year’s Seal Beach Christmas Parade, an event that brings together local businesses, families, and organizations in celebration of the holiday season.

The parade, a long-standing tradition in the community, featured festive floats, marching bands, and local groups sharing holiday cheer. Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach joined the festivities to show appreciation for the residents who have supported the family-owned shop for more than four decades.

Located at 1000 CA-1, Seal Beach, CA 90740, United States, the shop is well known for its dependable auto repair services and active participation in community events throughout the year.

A Word from the Owner

“Being part of the parade reminds us how strong and supportive our community truly is. We’re honored to celebrate the holidays with our neighbors,” said Andrew Harris, owner of Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach.

About Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach has been serving the local community since 1981, providing trusted automotive diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance. Staffed by ASE Certified Master Technicians, the shop offers a full range of vehicle services with a focus on honesty, quality, and customer care. Family-owned and locally operated, the team continues to take pride in supporting Seal Beach and its surrounding neighborhoods through both professional service and community involvement.

