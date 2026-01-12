National Gluten-Free Day Spotlight: The All-Purpose Flour Redefining Gluten-Free Baking

Scan to discover our chef-tested gluten-free recipes.

Éban’s Bakehouse proves better baking starts with better flour

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National Gluten-Free Day on January 12, Éban’s Bakehouse is celebrating the foundation of truly great gluten-free baking: flour that actually works. Crafted by award-winning chefs and military veterans, Éban’s Bakehouse Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour Blend is designed to go cup-for-cup in any recipe, delivering the texture, structure and flavor home bakers expect, without gluten.For those who avoid gluten due to sensitivity, lifestyle choice or simply feeling better without it, Éban’s Bakehouse proves that baking gluten-free doesn’t mean lowering expectations. Their all-purpose flour blend is made with clean, whole, non-GMO, kosher grains in a chef-crafted combination of oat, tapioca, brown rice and sorghum flours…no artificial preservatives, no chalky starches and no compromises“As chefs, we saw how often gluten-free baking fell short,” said award-winning chef Michael Braddock, who founded Éban’s Bakehouse with chef Adrienne Novak. “We wanted to create a flour that performs beautifully in real recipes, for cakes, cookies, breads and more, so no one feels left out or singled out at the table.”Éban’s Bakehouse supports bakers and home cooks at every level, with a curated recipe section, offering gluten-free classics and creative bakes developed to work seamlessly with its all-purpose flour.The same chef-driven philosophy extends beyond the flour. Éban’s Bakehouse also offers a full line of gluten-free cookies, breads, buns and dinner rolls that bring true bakery-quality taste and texture to everyday meals and special occasions alike. From best-in-class Chocolate Chip cookies to soft sandwich breads and fluffy dinner rolls, every product is crafted to be enjoyed by everyone, gluten-free or not.This National Gluten-Free Day, Éban’s Bakehouse invites home bakers and food lovers to rethink what gluten-free can be, starting with the flour that makes it all possible.Éban’s Bakehouse Gluten-Free Offerings Include:• Flour: An all-purpose flour blend that goes cup-for-cup in any recipe without ever compromising texture. With impeccable flavor, no one will know the difference!• Cookies: Éban’s Bakehouse cookies are best-in-category, with Chocolate Chip serving as the star of the cookie jar, every cookie is a hit – try Cranberry Walnut Coconut Oatmeal, Crispy Pecan Shortbread, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal, Vegan Chocolate Chip.• Breads, buns and dinner rolls: These fluffy, luscious options deliver real bakery softness with every bite. It’s easy to serve them at every occasion, whether as the precursor to a special holiday meal or on daily sandwiches for school lunches. Try their Multigrain Sandwich Bread, Cinnamon Raisin, Flaxseed Oat, Oat, Seeded, Cranberry Walnut, Hamburger Buns and Dinner Rolls.Éban’s Bakehouse products are available online and at select retailers nationwide.To purchase Éban’s Bakehouse products, visit their online bakehouse shop or find a retail grocer near you.To learn more about Éban’s Bakehouse, visit them online and follow @ebans_bakehouse on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Éban’s Bakehouse and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

