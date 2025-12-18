Governor Stein, First Lady Highlight Commitment to Reentry Initiatives at Catawba Furniture Academy Graduation

Today Governor Josh Stein, First Lady Anna Stein, and Secretary of Adult Correction Leslie Dismukes joined the graduation ceremony of the Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy, a partnership among Catawba Valley Community College, the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Catawba Correctional Center, and more than 40 area furniture companies that prepares students for high-demand jobs in the furniture industry.

“Catawba Furniture Academy graduates have gained the skillset for a meaningful career in furniture-making, one of North Carolina’s historic industries,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We all benefit when every person meets his or her potential – and contributes to the full extent of his or her talent. I applaud today’s graduates for their motivation and accomplishment.”

“A major part of rehabilitation and reentry is making sure incarcerated people have options for their future,” said First Lady Anna Stein. “Programs like the Catawba Furniture Academy give people employable skills and real opportunities, and I applaud Warden Maynor and Catawba Valley Community College for their work to make this possible.”

“Investing in people’s success before they return home is a key part of our reentry strategy,” said Secretary of Adult Correction Leslie Dismukes. “We are grateful for partnerships like the furniture academy that help create career pathways and build safer communities.”

At the graduation, Governor Stein also highlighted Coley Home’s announcement that it will open a new furniture production facility in Catawba County. North Carolina is home to a historic furniture manufacturing industry and to High Point, the Furniture Capital of the World. Coley Home will be creating 45 jobs and investing $9 million in Catawba County.

About 94% of people who are in prison will eventually be eligible for release. The Catawba Furniture Academy prepares students and people incarcerated at the Catawba Correctional Center to join and rejoin the workforce in an important industry.

Governor Stein’s proposed 2025-2027 budget includes funding for people to participate in education programs while incarcerated, which makes them less likely to return to prison, and includes raises for correctional officers to address staffing shortages. Governor Stein is also committed to connecting people leaving prison with physical and mental health care before they exit, including enrolling eligible individuals in Medicaid, reducing the likelihood of repeat crime.

This week, the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships released their end-of-year report highlighting goals and strategies to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and expand access to good jobs throughout the state. One of the council’s strategies is creating training programs for formerly incarcerated people.

Learn more about the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction’s Reentry Strategic Plan