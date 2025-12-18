Top 100 Magazine Names Edward Genin to the 2026 Top 40 Under 40

Edward Genin VIP Systems

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redwood Media Group Inc.’s Top 100 Magazine has announced that Edward Genin, President and Co-Founder of VIP Systems Inc ., has been selected as a 2026 Top 40 Under 40 honoree, recognizing his leadership, innovation, and impact across technology, infrastructure, and hospitality.The Top 40 Under 40 distinction recognizes professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate sustained business success, leadership, and industry influence. Genin was selected for his ability to scale people-focused technology companies while delivering complex solutions for enterprises, municipalities, and large-scale developments.Since joining VIP Systems in 2004 and assuming full leadership in 2014, Genin has grown the company from a family-run operation into a recognized technology partner with a global footprint. Under his leadership, VIP Systems provides advanced low-voltage, networking, automation, and smart-building solutions for residential, commercial, and public sector projects across multiple countries. The firm has delivered projects ranging from command centers and high-rise developments to municipal and infrastructure initiatives.Genin’s leadership approach centers on adaptability, execution, and long-term partnerships. He emphasizes understanding client needs, tailoring solutions, and staying ahead of evolving technologies. His guiding principles—staying curious, embracing change, and prioritizing persistence—have shaped both company culture and long-term client relationships.In addition to VIP Systems, Genin leads two other ventures that extend his entrepreneurial reach.In 2020, he founded VoltiE, an electric vehicle charging platform focused on scalable infrastructure. In 2024, VoltiE acquired Enel Way’s JuiceBox network, overseeing the migration of more than 140,000 chargers and 300,000 application users to the VoltiE platform. Today, the company supports utility providers, major institutions, and U.S. Army bases, positioning itself as one of the largest EV charging networks in the United States.Genin is also the founder of Stromberg Hospitality, a manufacturing and supply company serving hotels, condominiums, and short-term rental developments. The company currently produces and installs furnishings and case goods for large-scale hospitality and residential projects, with active installations totaling more than 10,000 units for major developers.“Edward Genin represents the next generation of business leaders—those who combine technical expertise with strong execution and long-term vision,” said a spokesperson for Top 100 Magazine. “His work across technology, infrastructure, and hospitality reflects the type of leadership the Top 40 Under 40 program was created to recognize.”As a 2026 Top 40 Under 40 honoree, Genin will be featured in Top 100 Magazine and across its digital platforms, reaching a global audience of business leaders, investors, and decision-makers.About Top 100 MagazineTop 100 Magazine, a publication of Redwood Media Group Inc., profiles high-achieving professionals and emerging leaders across business, technology, finance, real estate, and entrepreneurship. The magazine reaches more than 500,000 readers worldwide.About Edward GeninEdward Genin is President and Co-Founder of VIP Systems Inc. and founder of VoltiE and Stromberg Hospitality. His work focuses on building scalable, people-centered technology platforms and long-term enterprise partnerships.Contact:Edward GeninPresident & Co-Founder, VIP Systems Inc.Email: egenin@vipsystems.usWebsite: www.vipsystems.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.