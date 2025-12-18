As Donald Trump attempts to restrict health care for LGBTQ youth, California partners with The Trevor Project to launch statewide suicide prevention training for 988 crisis counselors

Starting in July, The Trevor Project conducted detailed surveys of leadership and crisis counselors at all 11 California 988 centers to build a tailored training plan that directly responds to the needs of the state’s crisis workforce.

The training session is designed to improve understanding of LGBTQ identities, support needs, risk factors, and best practices for compassionate, effective crisis intervention.

“California is committed to meeting every young person where they are, with compassion, understanding, and support,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “These new trainings reinforce our responsibility to ensure LGBTQ youth are met by crisis counselors who are equipped, prepared, and affirming. At a moment when more young people are reaching out for help, we are ready to step in and support.”

“The Trevor Project’s research found that 35% of LGBTQ youth living in California seriously considered suicide in the past year. To meet these young people where they are, it’s critical for crisis counselors to understand their identities, and the unique challenges they face,” said Mark Henson, Vice President of Advocacy & Government Affairs at The Trevor Project. “We are beyond grateful for CalHHS’ partnership, and we look forward to our continued work together to ensure the state’s 988 crisis counselors get the training they need to give LGBTQ youth the culturally competent crisis care they deserve.”

Responding to increased demand from LGBTQ youth

The partnership comes at a time when California has seen a notable rise in LGBTQ youth turning to the state’s 988 centers for help. Early data show significant increases in contact volume after the Trump administration’s termination of Press 3, which provided specialized counseling service for LGBTQ youth, suggesting that LGBTQ young people began seeking support through the general 988 line in higher volumes.

Given this influx, California’s initiative to offer training to all counselors is a critical strategy to better serve every young person seeking help in moments of crisis.

Commitment to an inclusive, responsive crisis system

California continues to strengthen its 988 network through workforce investments, data-informed improvements, and partnerships with community-based organizations. The launch of LGBTQ youth–focused training marks a key step in ensuring that the state’s crisis system remains responsive to the needs of all Californians.

How to get help

Call, text or chat 988 at any time to be connected with trained crisis counselors.

Reach The Trevor Project by calling 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/GetHelp, or by texting START to 678678.

Visit CalHOPE for non-crisis peer and family support.