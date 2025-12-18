Texas Department of Agriculture Announces 2026 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Application

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Grants Office today announced the competitive application for the 2026 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) is now open. This program will award grant funding to projects that solely enhance the competitiveness of Texas specialty crops and strengthen the long-term success of the state’s diverse specialty crop industries.

“Texas farmers grow everything from fruits and vegetables to tree nuts, citrus, and nursery plants, and are a critical part of our agricultural economy,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. “Through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, we’re putting real dollars behind innovation, market development, and research that helps these growers stay competitive, profitable, and successful here in Texas and around the world.”

Eligible applicants include Texas state agencies, universities, institutions, and producer, industry, or community-based organizations involved with or promoting specialty crops. All proposed projects must clearly demonstrate how they will enhance the competitiveness of a Texas specialty crop industry and ensure that grant funds are used exclusively for activities that benefit specialty crops.

Projects must provide benefits to more than one individual, institution, or organization. Grant funds will not be awarded to projects that solely benefit a single commercial product or provide profit to one organization, institution, or individual.

The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

For grant inquiries or questions about the application process, applicants may contact the TDA Grants Office by email at Grants@TexasAgriculture.gov.

For more information about TDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, click here.