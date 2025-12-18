HES Launches Bloom — A Spring-Inspired Employee Wellness Challenge to Reinvigorate Workplace Well-Being

Bloom Wellness Challenge Logo | HES

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES, the industry leader in employee wellness challenges , today announced the launch of Bloom , a vibrant spring-themed program that encourages movement, fosters connection, and cultivates a culture of well-being. With rollout beginning February 2026, Bloom offers a fresh, inspiring way for organizations to energize their workforce and refresh their wellness initiatives.“Bloom taps into the natural energy of springtime to help employees reengage with their well-being and their teams,” said Dean Witherspoon, CEO of HES. “It’s a colorful, uplifting challenge that makes it easy to move more and feel better — together.”Inspired by the worldwide reawakening of spring — from cherry blossoms in Japan to lavender fields in France and Texas bluebonnets in full bloom — the program takes participants on a global journey of renewal.Each day, employees earn blossoms by reaching activity goals — White (6000 steps), Yellow (8000 steps), or Pink (10,000 steps). All types of movement count, thanks to automatic step conversion, making the challenge inclusive and engaging for everyone.Features That Set Bloom Apart:-Stunning worldwide visuals and videos-Interactive logging and device integration (mobile + desktop)-Social Wall, leaderboard, and real-time polls-Individual and team participation options-Badges for milestones and consistency-200+ healthy, energizing recipes-Friends page for encouragement and support-Organization-wide goals and progress dashboards“Every detail in Bloom is designed to spark joy, movement, and camaraderie,” said Hannah Pyle, Bloom Program Manager. “It’s more than just a challenge — it’s a shared experience that helps teams thrive through connection and consistency.”Organizations can begin offering Bloom in February 2026. To learn more or watch the 1-minute preview video visit BloomSpringChallenge.com.

