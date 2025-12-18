Volleybird Becomes Exclusive US Distributor of Renewaball, the World's First Fully Circular Tennis and Padel Balls

Renewaball padel Renewaball tennis cans Wooly the Renewaball mascot

Sustainable Racquet Sports Innovation for Tennis and Padel Comes to U.S. Courts and Players

Millions of tennis and padel balls end up in landfills annually, plastics and synthetic materials into our ecosystem. We felt an obligation to offer this product to the American racquet sport market.” — Cassandra Toroian

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VolleyBird, LLC, the premier subscription box e-commerce service for discerning racquet sports enthusiasts, today announced its partnership as the exclusive United States distributor for Renewaball, the world's first and only fully circular tennis and padel balls. This landmark agreement brings groundbreaking European sustainability innovation to American tennis and padel courts, offering players a high-performing ball alternative that eliminates the environmental waste traditionally associated with racquet sports.

Made from recycled rubber and virgin rubber obtained from old tennis and padel balls and featuring 100% biodegradable bio-felt sourced from European sheep, Renewaball is free from microplastics and boasts a 29% lower carbon footprint compared to conventional brands. The balls are ITF (International Tennis Federation), FEP (Spanish Padel Federation), and IPF (International Padel Federation) approved for tournament play, ensuring the balls meet elite performance standards.

"The racquet sports industry has operated with a massive environmental blind spot for over a hundred years," said Cassandra Toroian, a co-founder of VolleyBird, LLC, who is also a former collegiate Division 1 tennis player. "Hundreds of millions of tennis and padel balls end up in landfills annually, leaching plastics and synthetic materials into our ecosystem. Renewaball doesn't just reduce that impact – it eliminates it entirely through true circular manufacturing. For tennis and padel players, racquet clubs, facilities and academies who expect both excellence and understand environmental responsibility, this is transformative."

The Circular Difference

Renewaball collects used balls from clubs across Europe, separates the rubber from the felt, and reuses the rubber along with virgin rubber to make new balls covered with 100% biodegradable felt made from sheep's wool from Norway and England. Unlike traditional tennis balls that contain nylon or polyester felt – which release microplastics with every hit – Renewaball's natural materials ensure no plastic pollution on courts or in the air.

The environmental impact is staggering. Just one US Open two-week event uses 85,000 tennis balls, while recreational players in small markets like the Netherlands alone consume 5.5 million balls annually. Multiply those numbers across American courts, country clubs, and tournaments, and the waste crisis becomes clear. Renewaball's closed-loop system brings us one giant step closer to the goal of no ball needing to end up in a landfill again.

Performance Meets Purpose

Professional padel players note the balls bounce slightly higher than average, offer excellent feel and true bounce, and perform exceptionally well for off court play and powerful shots. The natural felt composition provides authentic feel and familiarity that many players find superior to synthetic alternatives.

"Renewaball proves that sustainability and performance aren't mutually exclusive," added Helene Hoogeboom, CEO and co-founder of Renewaball, she continued,"These balls deliver on every dimension."

Availability and Distribution

Renewaball tennis and padel balls are now available exclusively through VolleyBird’s website www.volleybird.shop. The balls are sold directly to consumers on the website and will be featured products in the company's curated subscription boxes for tennis and padel players. In addition, clubs and facilities can access the wholesale portal for bulk orders via www.volleybird.shop/pages/renewaball-wholesale as well as the RewnewaballUS.com website.

Volleybird will also be launching access to Renewaball's innovative take-back program, ensuring their used balls return to the circular manufacturing cycle – creating a closed-loop ecosystem for American racquet sports enthusiasts committed to sustainable play.

About Renewaball

Based in the Netherlands, Renewaball launched in early 2020 as a groundbreaking project aimed at transforming the tennis and padel industries through sustainable innovation, introducing the world's first fully circular tennis and padel balls designed with recycled materials sourced from used balls collected across European clubs. The company is B Corp certified and partners with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and UN Global Compact. Learn more at renewaball.com.

About VolleyBird

VolleyBird is a premium subscription box service delivering curated racquet sports and golf products to discerning amateur players who value quality, performance, and sustainability. Each box features carefully selected premium products that elevate the playing experience while also aim to elevate environmental responsibility. Learn more at www.Volleybird.shop.

Media Contact: Todd Grasley, Public Relations

tgrasley@gmail.com

(407) 873-5603

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.