When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 17, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 18, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Cheese/Cheese Product

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name: Boss Dairy Farms Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Charlevoix Cheese Company Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 17, 2025 – Boss Dairy Farms is voluntarily recalling one retail lot of Charlevoix Cheese Company 8oz Mild Cheddar Cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal health issues in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and still births among women.

Product was distributed in Michigan only through retail stores.

The recalled product (Brand Name: Charlevoix Cheese Company) comes in an 8oz block in clear plastic packaging with UPC 850056642057. It is marked on the back with lot number 13220025 and a best by date of 10/20/26.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in an 8oz block of mild cheddar.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged to destroy it or return it to the store for a full refund.

Charlevoix Cheese Company is committed to producing the highest quality products and our top priority is the safety of our consumers. For this reason, we are initiating this voluntary recall of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (231) 675-9902.