Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Highlights LEER HF350 and HF650 Hard Folding Tonneau Covers for February

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC in Phoenix, AZ spotlights the LEER HF350 and HF650 hard folding tonneau covers, outlining their distinct edge designs.

The HF350 and HF650 give truck owners two strong options depending on how they use their vehicles, whether prioritizing a streamlined profile or added edge protection.” — Steve Silverstein, Owner

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is featuring two hard folding tonneau cover models from LEER: the HF350 and HF650. Both covers are designed to provide secure truck bed protection while addressing different usage needs through distinct edge and sealing designs.

The LEER HF350 is built with composite panel construction and reinforced composite edges, offering a lightweight yet rigid hard cover solution. Its low-profile design supports improved aerodynamics while maintaining strength and weather resistance, making it well suited for daily drivers and light commercial use.

The LEER HF650 is designed for more demanding environments, incorporating oversized rubber perimeter edges to enhance impact resistance and sealing performance. This design helps protect against debris, shifting cargo, and repeated opening and closing in work-oriented applications, while still providing the convenience of a folding hard cover.

Both models are available through Canyon State RV’s lineup of Camper Shells & RV Accessories, supporting truck owners seeking tailored solutions for cargo protection and usability. Professional installation is provided at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States, ensuring proper fitment and long-term performance.

A Word from the Owner

“The HF350 and HF650 give truck owners two strong options depending on how they use their vehicles, whether prioritizing a streamlined profile or added edge protection.”

— Steve Silverstein, Owner

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

With nearly four decades of experience, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC serves Arizona truck and RV owners with camper shells, tonneau covers, accessories, and vehicle solutions. Based in Phoenix, the company provides professional installation and product guidance for both recreational and commercial customers, offering durable equipment designed to meet real-world demands across the Southwest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.