Rise Foundation by Envoy Announces Leadership Gift From Foglia Family Foundation to Expand Immigration Legal Services

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rise Foundation by Envoy announced today that it has received a multi-year commitment from the Foglia Family Foundation to expand access to humanitarian immigration legal services for low-income individuals and families in the Chicago region. The Foundation selected Rise for its growing impact in communities with significant need for accessible, high-quality immigration legal support.“Rise is doing the kind of work that strengthens families and strengthens communities. When people have access to safety, stability and the chance to build a future, all of us benefit,” said Vince Foglia, Founder of the Foglia Family Foundation. “Our foundation feels a responsibility to support organizations that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, and Rise meets that standard every day. We are proud to stand behind their mission and help more individuals move forward with dignity.”The multi-year gift will support Rise’s work helping immigrant community members pursue documented status, work authorization and long-term stability. The organization plans to use the funding to expand its outreach in Chicago, increase community-based immigration clinics and strengthen its capacity to support clients navigating complex humanitarian applications.“People turn to us when they need a trusted guide to help them understand their rights and take the next step toward safety and stability,” said Nancy Barillaro, executive director of The Rise Foundation by Envoy. “This support from the Foglia Family Foundation allows us to serve more individuals who should never have to face the immigration system alone. We are deeply grateful for their partnership.”Rise was founded in 2022 to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality immigration legal services for individuals who cannot afford private representation. When people understand their rights and have support navigating the system, they are more likely to secure employment, education, housing and healthcare. The organization provides pro bono legal consultations, community immigration clinics and direct assistance with applications including asylum, family petitions, humanitarian relief, citizenship and DACA renewals. An extensive network of volunteer attorneys and legal professionals supports its work.Demand for humanitarian immigration legal services continues to rise in both Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area, where Rise currently operates. With this investment, the organization plans to expand its legal services team, increase clinic availability and build future capacity for removal defense representation.About The Rise Foundation by EnvoyThe Rise Foundation by Envoy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides pro bono immigration legal services to low-income individuals seeking documented status, work authorization and the ability to advocate for their rights without fear. Rise offers legal consultations, community-based clinics and direct support for a wide range of humanitarian immigration applications.

