Jackson-Shaw Delivers First Phase of 1.25-Million-Square-Foot Master-Planned Industrial Park in the Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate developer Jackson-Shaw is pleased to announce the delivery of the first phase of Landis Ridge, a modern, Class A industrial park located on 150 acres off Old Beatty Ford Road in Landis, North Carolina. This is the first of two planned phases, which will total up to 1.25 million square feet once complete. All three speculative buildings within Phase I are available for immediate occupancy, offering 2,700-square-foot office suites, full-warehouse LED lighting and dock levelers.“Bringing Landis Ridge to life has been a deeply rewarding milestone for our team,” said Ryan Beadle, Vice President – Development for Jackson-Shaw. “This development represents more than square footage — it reflects our long-term commitment to delivering best-in-class industrial spaces that support the region’s expanding logistics and manufacturing sectors.”Covering nearly 600,000 square feet, Phase I of Landis Ridge is comprised of three speculative buildings. Building 1A at 1205 Ridgeview St. is 202,800 square feet, Building 1B at 205 Richwater St. is 121,800 square feet and Building 2 at 1400 Ridgeview St. is 269,700 square feet. Each building within the Class A industrial development incorporates best-in-class design features, including oversized glass entries and ample trailer and auto parking. All three buildings are available for immediate occupancy and can accommodate users from 33,180 square feet up to full-building tenants. With three Duke Energy transmission lines located onsite, Landis Ridge is also equipped to accommodate advanced manufacturing tenants with heavy electrical power requirements, a sought-after asset by many users.With Phase I complete, Jackson-Shaw is advancing site development for Phase II. Clearing and grading of the remaining 58 acres, along with construction of an SCM pond, are complete, and the area can accommodate build-to-suit projects of up to 450,000 square feet. Landis Ridge Phase II will include a 200,000-square-foot cold storage facility being developed by SunCap Property Group for a Fortune 500 client at 1400 Armstrong St. Jackson-Shaw is serving as land developer partner for the project, with delivery expected in Q1 2026.Located off Exit 65 on Interstate 85, Landis Ridge sits in the southernmost portion of Rowan County, less than two miles from Cabarrus County. The industrial park’s location capitalizes on tenant demand for convenient access to the rapidly growing Sunbelt markets. Interstate connectivity and proximity to strong labor pools make Landis Ridge an ideal operations site for third-party logistics occupiers, e-commerce distribution, consumer goods, warehousing and manufacturing users.Texas-based Jackson-Shaw, a national leader in industrial and hospitality development, has projects under development across the country including in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Landis Ridge marks their first project in the Charlotte market.Compatriot Capital is the equity partner for Landis Ridge, Frampton Construction is the general contractor, Orsborn Design Group serves as the civil engineer, Merriman Schmitt Architects is the architect and Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO) provided the financing. JLL's Jay Hill, Spencer Yorke and Matthew Greer are leading leasing efforts for the project.Photos of Landis Ridge can be found here . For updates on the project and leasing information, please visit http://landisridge.com ###ABOUT JACKSON-SHAWJackson-Shaw is a national real estate developer headquartered in Texas with vast experience mixing practical knowledge with solid entrepreneurship. Since its founding in 1972, the company has developed more than 63 million square feet, including hospitality and industrial projects. Diverse markets where Jackson-Shaw develops include Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.JacksonShaw.com ABOUT HIMCOHartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO) is the asset management arm of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford). HIMCO is an insurance asset manager with approximately $108 billion in assets under management across the global fixed income and alternatives markets (as of March 31, 2024). The firm manages assets on behalf of The Hartford, as well as insurance, sub-advisory and other institutional clients.

