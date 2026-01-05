Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Becomes Authorized WorkSport Dealer for AL4 Tonneau Covers in Maricopa County

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC announces its authorization as a WorkSport dealer, offering the AL4 aluminum tonneau cover to truck owners.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC has announced that it is now an authorized dealer for WorkSport, offering the AL4 aluminum tonneau cover to truck owners throughout Maricopa County. The addition expands the company’s selection of truck bed protection solutions designed for durability, security, and everyday functionality.

The WorkSport AL4 tonneau cover is constructed from lightweight aluminum panels engineered to provide reliable bed coverage while maintaining ease of use. Designed for work trucks and daily drivers alike, the system offers a balance of strength and accessibility, helping protect cargo from weather exposure and unauthorized access.

Available for professional installation at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States, the AL4 tonneau cover complements Canyon State RV’s existing lineup of truck upgrades, including camper shells and utility-focused accessories. The product is positioned for customers seeking streamlined bed protection without permanently altering vehicle functionality.

In addition to its WorkSport offerings, Canyon State RV continues to provide a broad range of truck solutions, including camper shells, storage systems, and related Camper Shells & RV Accessories, supporting both commercial and recreational vehicle owners across the region.

A Word from the Owner

“The AL4 tonneau cover reflects the type of practical, well-engineered products our customers are looking for, especially for work and everyday truck use.”

— Steve Silverstein, Owner

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

With nearly 40 years of experience, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC serves truck and RV owners throughout Arizona with a comprehensive selection of camper shells, accessories, and vehicle solutions. Based in Phoenix, the company is known for professional installations, product expertise, and a commitment to helping customers find equipment that fits their vehicles and usage needs.

