Joanna Ma Nagashima, PMP, Recognized by Influential Women for Bridging Design and Execution in Construction Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Senior Project Manager Champions Innovation and Mentorship in the Construction IndustrySan Francisco, California – Joanna Ma Nagashima, PMP, a distinguished Senior Project Manager at Singular Builders, is making waves in the construction industry with her unique blend of design expertise and robust project management skills. With an impressive track record of delivering complex construction projects that seamlessly integrate form and function, Joanna embodies the future of innovative project management.Armed with a Master of Science in Project Management with a focus on Construction Management from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Southern California, Joanna has cultivated a strong foundation in both the technical and creative aspects of construction management. Her career began at Swinerton Builders as an Intern Project Engineer, where she quickly climbed the ranks at Gilbane Building Company, taking on roles as Project Engineer, Superintendent, and Project Manager before her tenure at Boost Mobile.Joanna’s portfolio includes significant projects such as the modernization of semiconductor manufacturing facilities and the development of college admissions buildings, demonstrating her ability to manage multifaceted projects from conception to completion. Her leadership has not gone unnoticed; she was honored as Gilbane’s Rookie of the Year and was nominated for the prestigious Management Acceleration Program.Joanna attributes her success to careful planning, collaboration, and professionalism. Overseeing projects such as the launch of more than 600 cell sites has taught her the importance of working closely with cross-functional teams to ensure that every detail runs smoothly and efficiently. The best career advice she has received came from her team at Boost Mobile, who encouraged her to overcome imposter syndrome and step confidently into leadership by always anticipating the next steps ahead.Having worked in a male-dominated industry, Joanna advises young women entering the field to stay true to themselves and trust in the quality of their work—respect does not require trying to be “one of the guys.” She also recognizes that one of the biggest challenges in the construction industry today is integrating high-tech software and modern practices into everyday operations, an area that also presents significant opportunities for innovation and efficiency.Outside her professional commitments, Joanna enjoys a variety of hobbies, including crocheting, dancing, golfing, and watching reality TV, which reflect her vibrant personality and balanced lifestyle.With a commitment to professionalism, organization, and community service, Joanna Ma Nagashima applies her expertise to deliver high-quality, efficient, and innovative construction solutions while mentoring the next generation of industry leaders. She continues to shape the future of construction management, demonstrating that true success is built on a foundation of hard work, authentic leadership, and the courage to pave new paths.Learn More about Joanna Ma Nagashima:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/joanna-nagashima or through her profile on Singular Builders’ website, https://singularbuilders.com/team/joanna-nagashima/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

