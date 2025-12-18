Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton commemorates America’s 250th throughout 2026

Morven Museum & Garden is the only home of a New Jersey signer of the Declaration of Independence open to the public. Each year, Morven presents a free Fourth of July festival featuring music, speakers, artmaking, community partners, food, and more Morven Museum & Garden

The National Historic Landmark—home of Founding Father Richard Stockton—presents new exhibitions, public programs, and special events for the semiquincentennial

We’ve spent years securing loans from institutions and private collections across the nation, and are excited for visitors to experience 'Five Independent Souls: The Signers from New Jersey.'” — Elizabeth Allan, Morven’s Deputy Director and Curator

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton, NJ—the only home of a New Jersey signer of the Declaration of Independence open to the public—is commemorating the semiquincentennial throughout 2026!Visitors can immerse themselves in history, culture, and civics through new exhibitions, public programs, and special events that illuminate the story of America’s founding. Two new exhibitions will be on view:Five Independent Souls: The Signers from New Jersey (opening May 3, 2026) assembles personal items, manuscripts, furniture, and artwork to examine the lives of Abraham Clark, John Hart, Francis Hopkinson, Richard Stockton, and John Witherspoon. As all five were enslavers, the exhibition will also examine how the rhetoric of revolutionary America—freedom, equality, and liberty—was intertwined with the practice of slavery. Visitors will be able to see actual signatures of those who signed the Declaration of Independence!“Less than two weeks before the 13 colonies’ voted on independence, New Jersey’s delegates, who wanted to delay a vote, were replaced with five courageous men who were ready to vote yes—John Adams called them ‘independent souls.’ Five Independent Souls reveals who they were as people: their ideals, their familial background, and influence. —Elizabeth Allan, Deputy Director and CuratorVoices in Print: New Jersey Black Women Printmakers Shaping the American Narrative (opening September 4, 2026), a collaboration with Princeton University Art Museum and the Arts Council of Princeton titled Re-Visioning America: 1776–2026, features powerful prints by Black women artists with a connection to New Jersey. Curated by Judith K. Brodsky and Rhinold L. Ponder.From its beginning in the 1750s, Morven has played a significant role in New Jersey and American history. Two special exhibitions will be on view:Northern Family, Southern Ties (through 2028) is the first exhibit examining the overlooked connections between families straddling the Mason-Dixon Line and the interstate movement of enslaved people, unveiling a story spanning the late eighteenth century through the Civil War.Morven Revealed: Untold Stories from New Jersey’s Most Historic Home (through March 1, 2026) explores not the battles, speeches, or legislation that Morven witnessed, but rather the quotidian experiences of dressing, child rearing, housekeeping, and hosting that made it a home.Visitors can also explore the permanent exhibition Historic Morven: A Window into America’s Past, and understand the Stockton family’s role in the American Revolution, including Richard Stockton’s capture by British Loyalists—the only signer to become a prisoner of war. Morven is one of numerous historical sites, from the Princeton Battlefield to Nassau Hall (temporary capitol of the U.S. in 1783), that make Princeton a must-visit destination in 2026.“As we approach this extraordinary anniversary, Morven is proud to stand where American independence began—and to share these stories with new generations. Our program partners are helping us bring history to life in inspiring and meaningful ways. We’ve been preparing to make 2026 unforgettable, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors of all ages from around the world to Morven.”—Rhonda DiMascio, Executive DirectorSpecial semiquincentennial events at Morven include:Men W/O Shoes: A Student-Led Tribute to Forgotten Heroes (February 19-21, 2026). At least fourteen Black men fought alongside General George Washington to secure a crucial victory in the Battle of Princeton. Students from Foundation Academies in Trenton have been engaged in research to uncover the identities of these men. The project, which grew from a collaboration with the Princeton Battlefield Society, culminates at Morven with a striking art installation of student-created works that reflect the resilience, sacrifice, and legacy of Black soldiers in war.LivingHistory USA Weekend (April 11–12, 2026). Morven’s first floor will be transformed with an immersive tour with historical figures from the home’s past aiding visitors in solving a centuries-old mystery.Fourth of July 2026 (July 4, 2026), a free festival featuring music, speakers, artmaking, community partners, food, and more—all exploring what it means to be an American and community member for different generations of people, past and present.Princeton 1776 Fest (Oct 3, 2026). This community celebration 250 years in the making will include live music, living history interpreters and craftspeople, special exhibitions, and food and drink. Presented in partnership with the Historical Society of Princeton, Princeton Battlefield Society, and Daughters of the American Revolution.Morven’s 2026 programs delve into the diverse stories of America’s founding, offering many experiences that visitors can join virtually. Highlights include:Generation Declaration (January-November, 2026) is a new speaker series featuring writers and historians reflecting on the creation and many interpretations of the Declaration of Independence.Grand Homes & Gardens “Freedom at Home” series (February-April, 2026) takes audiences on a journey through the original 13 colonies, showcasing the residences and landscapes of the Declaration’s signers and telling the stories of the people who lived and worked in these grand spaces: enslaved people, families, and free Black and immigrant servants.Signer’s Stories (April 2026-January 2027) is a new series of interactive programs including musical performances, walking tours, and other activities exploring the complex lives and contributions of the signers of the Declaration representing New Jersey, such as Francis Hopkinson, composer of the first American opera.Behind-the-Scenes Opportunities (throughout 2026) invites you to take a look behind-the-scenes with Morven’s curatorial team, featuring “Meet the Curator” tours of new exhibitions, virtual “Curator Corner” talks delving into new acquisitions and research, and our annual “Inside Scoop” event for Morven Members, discussing the creation of Five Independent Souls.“Throughout 2026, Morven will offer a rich variety of programs in collaboration with community partners, leading historians, writers, and artists. Whether you’re interested in history or just curious about the 250th, there’s an opportunity for everyone to join in the conversation and learn more.”—Greer Luce, Curator of Education and Public ProgramsMorven Museum & Garden, located at 55 Stockton Street in Princeton, NJ, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. The gardens are open daily until dusk. Learn more at morven.org.

