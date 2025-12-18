National Basketball Association’s Orlando Magic Announce Events, Opening of Magic Kiez for 2026 Global Games in Europe

Franz and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic STUFF the Magic Mascot and the Orlando Magic visited Berlin in the summer as part of the Magic's Summer Tour in Germany.

Team set to host events in Berlin and London, Jan. 10-17 in partnership with Visit Orlando

The Orlando Magic want to become the second favorite club for many people outside the USA, regardless of the sport. An NBA game is a unique experience for many fans. ” — Orlando Magic Chief Sales Officer, Michael Forde

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the NBA’s Orlando Magic prepare to play two games against the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin (Jan. 15) and London (Jan. 18) today the team announced a weeklong schedule of fan and community events across both cities. Highlights include the debut of Orlando Magic Kiez presented by Visit Orlando, a new fan hub in Berlin, and expanded international engagement initiatives.

The Berlin-based Orlando Magic Kiez presented by Visit Orlando, located at Deutsche Telekom’s capital city Magenta Mitte (Ebertstraße 15a, 10117 Berlin), will serve as a dedicated gathering place for Magic fans; offering exclusive opportunities to meet Magic legends, participate in interactive activities, and celebrate the game of basketball in a space designed specifically for the Magic fan community. As an official partner of the Orlando Magic, Telekom further strengthens the connection between the team and its supporters in Germany by hosting this unique fan hub.

The name “Kiez” was intentionally chosen for its strong local connection, as it is a German term commonly used in Berlin and northern Germany to describe a neighborhood or close-knit community within a larger city. It perfectly reflects the Magic’s goal of creating a welcoming home base for fans abroad. Tying that all together will be Visit Orlando’s Magic Kiez activation that will bring sunshine and fun to Berlin with a sun globe photo opportunity.

Throughout the week, the Magic will host autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, giveaways, youth clinics, coaching clinics, and community events. Appearances will include select Magic players and coaches, Magic and NBA legends Mickael Pietrus, Marcin Gortat, Nick Anderson, Hedo Turkoglu, and Bo Outlaw, along with award-winning STUFF the Magic Mascot. Full event details appear below and at Global Games | Orlando Magic. Media must request credentials in advance (*see information at the end of this release).

To continue expanding its international fan base, the Magic also announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Visit Orlando, the region’s official tourism association. Together, the organizations will leverage Visit Orlando’s global reach to promote travel to Central Florida, with a focus on the German and United Kingdom markets.

Magic’s 2026 Global Games: Schedule of Events*

January 10–17, 2026



Saturday, Jan. 10 – Berlin

Orlando Magic Kiez Fan Activities

10:00 – 20:00 | Magenta Mitte, Ebertstraße 15a, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Giveaways, games, and special appearances. Open to the public.



Sunday, Jan. 11 — Berlin

NBA House Orlando Magic Appearance

16:00–17:00 | Uber Eats Music Hall, Uber Platz 2, 10243 Berlin, Germany

Magic legend Mickael Pietrus will sign autographs and meet fans. Giveaways available. Open to the public. More details available here: https://nbaevents.nba.com/berlin/nbahouse



Monday, Jan. 12 — Berlin

Orlando Magic Kiez Fan Activities

Noon–20:00 | Magenta Mitte, Ebertstraße 15a, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Giveaways, games, and special appearances. Open to the public.

Orlando Magic Telekom Shop Appearance

15:00–17:00 | Telekom Alexanderplatz, Alexanderpl. 8, 10178 Berlin

Nick Anderson and STUFF the Magic Mascot meet fans, sign autographs, and take photos. Giveaways available. Open to the public.

Orlando Magic Her Time to Play Youth Clinic

17:00–18:00 | Max-Schmeling-Halle B, Am Falkpl. 1, 10437 Berlin, Germany

Mickael Pietrus and Bo Outlaw lead a girls’ basketball clinic. Closed to the public; pre-selected participants.



Tuesday, Jan. 13 — Berlin

Orlando Magic Youth Clinic

10:00–12:30 | Max-Schmeling-Halle B, Am Falkpl. 1, 10437 Berlin, Germany

Clinic led by Magic legends Pietrus, Gortat, Anderson, and Outlaw. Closed to the public; youth have been pre-selected.

Orlando Magic Telekom Shop Appearance

15:00–17:00 | Telekom Shop Kudamm, Kurfürstendamm 235, 10719 Berlin

Outlaw meets fans. Open to the public.

Orlando Magic Kiez Fan Activities

Noon–20:00 | Magenta Mitte, Ebertstraße 15a, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Giveaways, games, and special appearances. Open to the public

Jr. NBA Coaches Clinic

18:30–19:30 | Max-Schmeling-Halle (MAIN), Am Falkpl.1, 10437 Berlin, Germany

Select Magic and Grizzlies coaches host a clinic for Berlin-area youth coaches. Not open to the public, participants pre-selected.



Wednesday, Jan. 14 — Berlin

Orlando Magic Kiez Fan Activities

Noon–20:00 | Magenta Mitte, Magenta Mitte, Ebertstraße 15a, 10117 Berlin, Germany Giveaways, games, and special appearances. Open to the public.

Orlando Magic and Kellogg’s Community Appearance

Noon–13:00 | Rewe Center Badstr. 4, 13357 Berlin

Mickael Pietrus meets fans alongside Cornelius the Kellogg’s mascot. Open to the public.

NBA Cares Community Initiative & Youth Clinic

12:30–13:30 | Max-Schmeling-Halle (MAIN), Am Falkpl. 1, 10437 Berlin, Germany

The entire Magic team to participate in a sustainability project and clinic. Closed to the public, youth have been pre-selected. Media must apply through the NBA (details at bottom**).



Thursday, Jan. 15 — Berlin

Orlando Magic Youth Clinic

9:30–11:30 | Max-Schmeling-Halle B, Am Falkpl. 1, 10437 Berlin, Germany

Led by Magic legends Turkoglu, Pietrus and Gortat. Closed to the public, youth have been pre-selected.

Orlando Magic Kiez Fan Activities

Noon–18:00 | Magenta Mitte, Ebertstraße 15a, 10117 Berlin, Germany



Friday, Jan. 16 — London

NBA House Orlando Magic Appearance

17:00–18:00 | Magazine London, 11 Ordnance Crescent, London SE10 0JH

Magic legend Anderson meets to meet fans. Giveaways available. Open to the public. More details available here: https://nbaevents.nba.com/london/nbahouse



Saturday, Jan. 17 — London

NBA House Orlando Magic Appearance

Noon–13:00 | Magazine London, 11 Ordnance Crescent, London SE10 0JH

STUFF the Magic Mascot and the 321 Hype Team appearances.

• Noon – 13:00 — Magic talent autograph session

NBA House Orlando Magic Youth Clinic

15:00–17:00 | Magazine London, 11 Ordnance Crescent, London SE10 0JH

Youth clinic led by Magic legends Pietrus and Outlaw. Closed to the public, youth have been pre-selected.

NBA Cares Community Event

19:15–20:15 | University of East London, University Way, London E16 2RD, United Kingdom Volunteer project with Magic participation. Closed to the public. Media approval required via NBA (details at bottom**)

Expansion of Magic’s International Strategy

The Magic continue to deepen engagement in international markets. In July, the team launched its first Magic Summer Tour in Germany to celebrate its new partnership with Telekom, the first Germany-focused partnership in franchise history. The tour included stops in Berlin, Bonn, and Munich and featured youth clinics, fan events, and participation in Telekom’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.

The Magic also hosted an industry event and viewing party at Munich’s Kyah Club in December 2024, presented by Visit Orlando with support from BSTN, featuring former All-Star Rashard Lewis. The franchise was recently honored with the NBA Team International Strategy Award for its innovative Munich watch-party program.

With German fan growth accelerating—boosted by Magic standouts Franz and Moritz Wagner and second-year forward Tristan da Silva, as well as Germany’s recent EuroBasket (2025) and FIBA World Cup (2023) titles—the Magic’s connection to the country continues to strengthen.

“The Orlando Magic want to become the second favorite club for many people outside the USA, regardless of the sport,” said Magic Chief Sales Officer Michael Forde. “An NBA game is a unique experience for many fans. When the Magic made its first NBA Finals appearance in the mid-1990s stacked with legendary players, Germans were already traveling to see games. Today, interest is significantly greater, and we will continue to build on that existing fandom—confident that for new basketball fans, a visit to a Magic game will create lifelong interest.”

Germany Fan Growth Highlights

• Basketball is the fastest-growing team sport in Germany. (Global Web Index)

o Basketball is the second-most popular team sport in Germany behind soccer. (Global Web Index)

• This season, the Magic are the most-watched team on NBA League Pass in Germany.

o Viewership of Magic games on League Pass in Germany has increased +104% YoY.

• This season, the Magic’s Instagram following from Germany has increased +37% YoY.



Media Information

*Magic Events:

Media must RSVP by emailing magiccredentials@orlandomagic.com, listing all events they wish to cover.

**NBA Cares Events, Practices, Games:

Media must apply via the NBA credential system by Dec. 19.

• Outlets with existing accounts: login at https://nba.accredit-solutions.com

• Outlets without accounts or unsure of status: email mediacredentials@nba.com and emecomms@nba.com

