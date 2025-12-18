Queens Apartments Completed for Low-Income New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of Baisley Pond Park Residences, a 318-unit, $167 million affordable housing development in South Jamaica, Queens. The project transformed the vacant JFK Hilton hotel into affordable and supportive apartments. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 2,600 homes in Queens. Baisley Pond continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Baisley Pond Park Residences shows what’s possible when New York moves with creativity, and purpose to meet the housing crisis head-on,” Governor Hochul said. “By transforming a long-vacant hotel into hundreds of affordable homes, we’re delivering real results for low-income and formerly homeless New Yorkers while making smarter use of existing buildings. This first-of-its-kind conversion reflects our commitment to expanding housing supply, supporting vulnerable New Yorkers, and building stronger, more equitable communities across the State.”

Located at the former Hilton hotel near JFK Airport in Queens, the development is the first hotel-to-residential conversion project to be completed under the State’s Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act (HONDA). All apartments are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 191 supportive apartments reserved for eligible formerly homeless households. The development also includes units that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

Originally built in 1987 as the 350-room JFK Hilton hotel, Baisley Pond Park Residences has access to multiple bus lines and nearby Baisley Pond Park. The building features multiple community rooms, a computer lounge, and indoor garden space. The building is also home to “Queens Rising,” a new mural celebrating the history and character of Queens by artist Danielle Mastrion in partnership with ArtBridge.

Baisley Pond Park Residences is an all-electric building, with energy-efficient features including Energy Star appliances and rooftop solar panels that will dramatically reduce its emissions. The project has been certified by Enterprise Green Communities.

The project was developed by the Slate Property Group and the RiseBoro Community Partnership. RiseBoro Community Partnership will retain long-term non-profit ownership and management of the building and provide onsite support and wrap-around services for residents of 191 units as they transition from homelessness to permanent affordable housing.

Baisley Pond Park Residences is supported by $47.7 million from HCR’s Hotel and Commercial Conversion Program, $34 million from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and $70 million from the New York City Housing Development Corporation. Operational funding for the supportive units was facilitated by the New York City Department of Social Services' Affordable Housing Services program.

New York State Housing Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Baisley Pond Park Residences is a powerful example of how the State and the City are working hand-in-hand to boost the supply of affordable housing. This innovative project delivers over 300 modern homes and ensures that residents have access to supportive services that promote long-term stability. We’re proud to work alongside the City, Slate Property Group, and our many development partners to turn this underutilized property into a place where New Yorkers can thrive today and into the future.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, "In the midst of an unprecedented housing crisis, not only must we build our way out, we must think outside the box in doing so. Converting the former JFK Hilton into 318 high-quality, affordable homes for some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers is a perfect example of the ingenuity we need in this moment. I'm deeply grateful to Governor Hochul's administration and our private sector partners for getting this critical project over the finish line, as we ensure hundreds of our neighbors have the safe, stable housing they deserve. This is how we unlock the potential of our people and the promise of our communities."

Acting New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said, “The Baisley Pond project is the latest example of how we’re reimagining what’s possible in New York City by taking an underused, long-vacant airport hotel and turning it into 318 permanent, affordable homes for the Queens community. This conversion builds on the momentum we’ve created citywide, proving how underutilized buildings can become the stable, permanent housing New Yorkers need. With indoor garden spaces, community rooms, computer lounges, fitness centers, and ample on-site laundry, this was a project that clearly was constructed with the kind of deep appreciation and thoughtful supportive housing design we seek to see available to more New Yorkers. What began as short-term lodging has become a place for long-term living. We’re thankful to every partner who helped bring this vision to life.”

New York City Housing Development Corporation President Eric Enderlin said, “This project demonstrates how we can create high-quality affordable housing when the right tools and partnerships are in place. Through the HONDA program and strong public-private collaboration, Baisley Pond Park Residences has transformed a former hotel into 318 affordable homes in record time proving that with the right tools and partners, we can deliver meaningful housing solutions for New Yorkers faster than ever.”

New York City Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park said, “The Baisley Pond Residences exemplifies what can be achieved when we bring all stakeholders to the table to pursue bold and creative housing solutions for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. We’re proud to play a foundational role in the realization of this landmark project through our novel Affordable Housing Services program which facilitated the creation of more than 180 permanent homes for New Yorkers moving out of shelter with city-funded rental assistance. We are grateful for the incredible partnership with Slate, Riseboro, and City and State agencies that presented a unique opportunity to innovate and expand our universe of housing models — it's the kind of initiative and collaboration we need to reimagine the use of existing resources to address the disproportionate impact of the housing emergency on vulnerable New Yorkers.”

Slate Property Group Co-Founder and Principal David Schwartz said, “The Baisley Pond Park Residences delivers the boldness, innovation and speed that New York City needs to meet this housing crisis. This project has done what some thought was impossible: a first-of-its-kind transformation of a former airport hotel into hundreds of permanent, affordable apartments. Thanks to our partnership with RiseBoro and overwhelming city, state, and private-sector support, the Baisley Pond Park Residences is not only a model for big-city housing solutions—it’s a place that New Yorkers can be proud to call home.”

RiseBoro Community Partnership CEO Kieran Harringon said, “This is a monumental day for New York City affordable housing. Baisley Pond Residences is not just a place for hundreds of formerly homeless New Yorkers to live - it’s a state of the art home that gives them all of the comfort and services they need. I once again want to thank our partners at Slate Property Group, the city and State for helping to bring this ambitious project over the finish line.”

J.P. Morgan Vice President of Community Development Banking Julie Gonzalez said, “Driven by our deep commitment to New York City’s communities, J.P. Morgan is proud to work with RiseBoro, Slate and our public sector allies on this innovative project. Together, we are “Today marks a new chapter for South Jamaica, as we transform a former hotel into homes filled with hope, opening doors to opportunity, stability, and brighter futures for hundreds of New Yorkers.”

MSquared Founder and Managing Principal Alicia Glen said, “As the city's first hotel-to-residential conversion, Baisley Pond Park sets a new standard for how we can tackle the housing crisis with speed and innovation. By transforming a vacant hotel into more than 300 affordable apartments with supportive services, modern amenities and sustainable features, this is a great example of a development that responds to the needs of the community. We're proud to support this project and congratulate our partners at Slate and RiseBoro for reaching this milestone.”

ArtBridge Executive Director Stephen Pierson said, “ArtBridge proudly celebrates Queens Rising — the tallest ever mural in Queens — made possible in collaboration with Danielle Mastrion, Slate, and RiseBoro. ArtBridge’s mission is to produce art that doesn't merely beautify its environments, but also amplifies the people and cultures of local communities. We’re grateful to have partnered with three collaborators who share this goal.”

Queens Rising Artist Danielle Mastrion said, “Creating Queens Rising has been one of the most meaningful projects of my career. I wanted this mural to capture and reflect back the energy, pride, and incredible diversity that make Queens so special. Knowing that this piece will live on the façade of a historic affordable housing conversion, where it can greet people arriving to the borough makes it even more powerful. Queens Rising is a love letter to Queens and the people who call it home.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. Nearly 70,000 have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 380 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including New York City.