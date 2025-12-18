National Gay Pilots Association Announces 2026 Industry Expo, Presented by United Airlines

2026 NGPA Industry Expo presented by United Airlines NGPA Industry Expo

The NGPA is proud to announce its 2026 NGPA Industry Expo presented by United Airlines, taking place February 5–6, in Palm Springs, California.

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This annual two-day conference is the premier aviation career and industry networking event connecting LGBTQ+ aviation professionals, students, and allies – including pilots and aviation professionals – with leading airlines, corporate & charter operators, and aviation & aerospace companies from across the industry.

The NGPA Industry Expo serves as a key platform for career exploration, professional networking, and industry engagement, bringing together aspiring aviators from all disciplines and aviation professionals at all stages of their careers. Attendees have the opportunity to engage directly with talent acquisition recruiters, learn about career pathways, and explore products and services supporting careers across the aviation ecosystem.

"Industry Expo is about widening the talent pool to support a thriving industry, and open doors for our community” said Justin Ellixson-Andrews, NGPA Executive Director. " With United’s support as presenting sponsor, we’re able to expand access to career pathways and build a workforce that reflects the communities aviation serves.”

The 2026 Industry Expo is proudly presented by United, continuing a long-standing partnership between the airline and NGPA. United has supported NGPA continuously and has served as the presenting sponsor of the Industry Expo since 2016, demonstrating a sustained commitment to workforce development and engagement within the LGBTQ+ aviation community.

“The NGPA Industry Expo brings together passionate, highly qualified aviation professionals from across the industry,” said Anel Ruiz, Managing Director of People Impact at United. “United is proud to support an event that connects talent with opportunity, strengthens the aviation workforce and helps ensure the industry continues to grow and thrive.” NGPA's 2026 Industry Expo features participation from major airlines, aerospace companies, and aviation service providers, offering dedicated opportunities for career networking and recruitment in an inclusive environment welcoming both NGPA members and prospective aviation professionals.

Additional details regarding registration, exhibitors, and programming is available at https://www.ngpa.org/ie

For more information, visit www.ngpa.org.

