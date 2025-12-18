Influential Women Recognizes Ximena Yáñez Soto for Transforming Lives and Planet Through Integrative Health Coaching

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering You to Reclaim Energy, Health, and Joy While Building Lasting, Sustainable HabitsXimena Yáñez Soto is a former senior finance executive with over 30 years of experience in the environmental and financial sectors. As CFO of the Mexican Fund for the Conservation of Nature (FMCN), she oversaw the investment of more than $400 million in conservation initiatives, helping position FMCN as a regional leader in transparency and accountability. Her expertise in finance, operations, and impact-driven strategies continues today through consulting engagements with organizations such as MAR Fund.Today, Ximena channels her leadership experience into a mission with global resonance: advancing both personal and planetary well-being through integrative health coaching, as the founder of Believe.Transform.Be, she partners with individuals, teams, and organizations to enhance health, energy, and performance while cultivating life-changing habits aligned with sustainability and purpose.A Certified International Health Coach, biomagnetism and Reiki therapist, and yoga instructor, Ximena blends science-based nutrition, integrative wellness, and behavioral change strategies to help clients build habits that last—whether managing stress, improving digestion, boosting energy, or simply feeling vibrant in their own skin. “Together, we’ll craft a holistic plan that fits your life and helps you thrive with clarity, purpose, and joy,” she says.Ximena’s work is not just about improving individual health; it is rooted in a broader vision of environmental stewardship. Her bestselling book, Por tu Salud y la del Planeta, and its English edition, Healthy Planet, Healthy You, were honored with the International Impact Book Awards in the Health category. The book reveals the deep connection between human vitality and planetary balance, offering a powerful roadmap to holistic wellness that heals the person and the planet simultaneously.“True healing begins within and radiates outward,” Ximena often says—reminding her audiences that conscious health choices can spark ripple effects in our families, communities, and ecosystems.Based in Colorado, she leads transformative wellness programs, speaks on global platforms, and inspires people through coaching, writing, and public advocacy. She is known not only for her deep expertise but for her authenticity, clarity, and compassion.Ximena attributes her success to perseverance and determination. She doesn’t give up easily, continuing to move forward even when faced with challenges, a mindset that has fueled both her personal and professional growth. The best career advice she has ever received is to turn dreams into reality—make a plan, take action, and follow through. She believes that achieving one goal is just the beginning, and that continually setting new objectives keeps her motivated and growing.Now, as she transitions from executive roles to full-time entrepreneurship, Ximena embraces the challenge with humility and ambition. A challenge that demands greater responsibility, confidence, and strategic thinking. She sees it as an opportunity to grow, serve more deeply, and expand her impact beyond borders. At the core of her work and life are the values of honesty, gratitude, and living a happy, fulfilling life. These principles continue to guide her vision forward.As she expands her coaching practice, Ximena Yáñez Soto remains committed to empowering others to make intentional health choices that resonate with their lives—and nurture a healthier, more conscious world.Learn More about Ximena Yáñez Soto:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ximena-ysnesoto or through her website, https://www.believetransformbe.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

