Press Releases

12/18/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Trump Proposed Rules to End Medicaid and Medicare Funding for Hospitals Over Gender Affirming Care

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the proposed rules announced by the Trump Administration today that would prohibit Medicaid funding for gender affirming care for youth and strip hospitals of all Medicaid and Medicare funding if they continue to offer such care.

“The proposed rules are just that—proposed rules. Nothing changes today, and gender affirming care remains legal and protected in Connecticut. Donald Trump is not a doctor, and we’re not going to let his cruel political agenda dictate access to healthcare or decimate our hospitals here in Connecticut. We are exploring all legal options to protect Connecticut families and our medical providers,” said Attorney General Tong.

On his first day in office, President Trump signed executive orders declaring that the United States would only recognize two sexes and end federal support for what it called “gender ideology.” Trump further directed the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to pursue enforcement actions related to gender affirming care for youth. Since then, DOJ has issued subpoenas to providers, demanded private patient data, and suggested that criminal charges may follow. These efforts have no legal basis and are intended to discourage providers from offering lifesaving health care that is lawful under state law.

In August, Attorney General Tong co-led a multistate coalition suing the Trump administration to block those threats of criminal prosecution and federal actions. That pending lawsuit asks the court to block these actions and protect access to care for patients who need it.

Today’s proposed rules implement a new section of the January Executive Order. The proposed rules would prohibit Medicaid funding for gender affirming care for youth. Hospitals who continue to provide such care would be stripped of the ability to participate in the Medicaid and Medicare programs.

There will be a 60-day notice and comment period before the rules can be finalized. There is no immediate change to Medicaid funding.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov