Influential Women Profiles Natalia Vega Varela: A Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Social Justice Policy

SUNNYVALE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Change Through Evidence-Based Research and Advocacy at the Gender Equity Policy InstituteNatalia Vega Varela, an esteemed policy leader and data-driven researcher, is making significant strides in advancing gender equity, economic development, and social justice. As the Director of Policy at the Gender Equity Policy Institute (GEPI), Natalia is dedicated to illuminating the impact of policy decisions on women and marginalized groups through rigorous research and analysis.In her role at GEPI, Natalia has spearheaded numerous impactful reports addressing critical issues such as unpaid labor, gender disparities in energy affordability, and the economic inequities that affect women’s lives not only in California but across the nation. Her expertise in quantitative analysis and policy evaluation enables her to transform complex data into actionable insights, shaping equitable public policy that prioritizes the needs of those most affected.One of Natalia’s most notable contributions is her authorship of the groundbreaking report, “Double Disadvantage: Undocumented Women in the U.S.” This in-depth analysis highlights the unique challenges faced by undocumented women, particularly in high-immigration states like California, Texas, Florida, and New York, providing essential data to inform policy discussions and interventions.Before her impactful tenure at GEPI, Natalia gained invaluable experience working with international organizations, think tanks, and academic institutions. Her contributions to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs included pivotal reports on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and assessments of countries’ progress towards the 2030 Agenda. Natalia also served as a Graduate Research and Teaching Assistant at The New School University and as a Program Associate at the Observatory on Latin America, engaging with global policymakers, scholars, and civil society leaders on sustainable development and governance. Early in her career, she held roles at the Consejo Mexicano de Asuntos Internacionales (COMEXI) and participated in international cooperation projects focused on social and economic policy across Latin America.Natalia holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Affairs from Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico City and a Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Economic Development from The New School University in New York, where her research explored the intersections of inequality and gender dynamics in Latin America and Africa. Currently pursuing a Master’s in Applied Quantitative Methods at Northeastern University, she remains committed to continuous learning and professional growth. Fluent in English, Spanish, and French, Natalia is proficient in data analysis tools such as R, SQL, ArcGIS, Tableau, and Carto, employing these skills to advocate for intersectional analysis and inclusive development.Based in Dallas, Texas, Natalia Vega Varela is a passionate champion for using data and policy to close gender gaps and build a fairer, more equitable society for all. Through her unwavering dedication, she continues to inspire change and drive progress toward social justice and gender equity.Learn More about Natalia Vega Varela:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/natalia-varela or through her profile on Gender Equity Policy Institute’s website, https://thegepi.org/people/natalia-vega-varela/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

