International Personal Trainer Academy Donates $40,000 in Fitness Certification Scholarships

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Personal Trainer Academy has donated $40,000 in fitness certification scholarships to nonprofit organizations nationwide as part of a new charitable pilot program aimed at expanding access to careers in health and wellness.The donation includes 25 full scholarship packages, each valued at $1,600, for individuals pursuing certification in personal training and nutrition. The scholarships cover coursework for an NCCA-accredited Certified Personal Trainer program, a Certified Nutrition Specialist program, required study materials, and exam fees.The academy said the pilot program is intended to reduce financial barriers for aspiring fitness professionals while supporting workforce development in the wellness sector. The company plans to evaluate the program’s impact before expanding the initiative later this year.The International Personal Trainer Academy provides coursework and educational materials for fitness certifications and focuses on making accredited education more accessible and affordable. More information is available at https://traineracademy.org/ About International Personal Trainer AcademyThe International Personal Trainer Academy (IPTA) offers an NCCA-accredited Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) program and a comprehensive Nutrition Certification, designed to make a career in fitness and health accessible, affordable, and attainable for everyone. IPTA’s mission is to empower aspiring trainers with the education and credentials needed to build successful, long-term careers in the personal training industry.Learn More at https://traineracademy.org/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.