Italy Lands at CES 2026 with 51 Startups Advancing Smarter Cities, Industry, and Everyday Life

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built to address the biggest challenges ahead—from public health to the resilience of agricultural land—and to deliver technological solutions that can be deployed at scale in global markets: these are the Italian innovations that will be presented at CES Las Vegas, the world’s largest technology event, scheduled for January 6–9, 2025. Led by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Italian mission brings together 51 startups in a single pavilion, showcasing some of the country’s most promising innovations.“Inspired by legacy, designed by vision” is the theme of Italy’s CES 2026 mission, capturing the identity of a country that innovates by building on its roots. Italy turns curiosity, ingenuity, and design into technologies that improve everyday life, strengthen business competitiveness, and help cities become more resilient.Italy’s CES delegation will showcase smart energy management solutions, including a community-management platform that helps private producers of green electricity optimize operations, as well as laser transmitters that can remotely recharge unwired sensors and cameras—eliminating the need to replace batteries.The Pavilion will also highlight innovations shaping the future of work and continuous learning—such as AI that becomes your personal “career coach”—alongside legal and cybersecurity technologies. These include blockchain-based tools used to certify product supply chains and verify document authenticity, as well as safety devices like wearable airbags worn like a waist pack that deploy and inflate in the event of a fall. Essential for people working at height, they can also be useful in everyday life—for example, for older adults.In the health space, the mission will feature exoskeletons that can be used by people with mobility impairments—or, conversely, by workers who handle heavy loads; wearable devices that monitor psychological status using physiological parameters; and AI systems designed to guide patients throughout the healthcare journey, from prevention and specialist visits to accessing medications.Safety is also addressed behind the wheel, with tools such as a device that detects driver drowsiness and a motorcycle seat that communicates—through vibrations—the information normally displayed on the dashboard.AI trained by Italian startups can also serve as an advisor for personal finance management, or as a coach that supports you through soccer training sessions. And if running in the real world is no longer enough, the Italy Pavilion will also feature pivoting insoles with wearable sensors that allow users to move—quite literally—inside virtual reality.Innovation extends to marketing and media as well, with platforms that match brands with top creators to promote them; tools that turn any text into professional-grade audio content; a cloud platform that enables users to “rent” the computing power needed for the most advanced AI applications; and software that certifies the authenticity of photos and videos at the moment they are created.A strong focus is also placed on smart management of territories—urban and agricultural alike. The Pavilion will include platforms that monitor the safety of critical infrastructure such as bridges and tunnels, as well as slopes and landslide-risk areas. It will also feature a startup that has developed a material designed to retain and release water, improving the efficiency of water use in fields. Additional solutions include technologies that make factories “smarter” through advanced sensing, plug-and-play systems that reduce the energy consumption of machinery, and materials that harness electrostatic forces to improve the grip of robotic arms.The Italy Pavilion will be located in Eureka Park, the CES area dedicated to startups and to national groupings promoted by participating countries together with their respective organizations supporting innovative entrepreneurship. This year, Italy is bringing 51 startups from 13 regions. The largest delegations come from Lazio and Lombardy, with a strong presence also from Veneto and Puglia. Companies will also join from Southern Italy—Sicily, Sardinia, Campania, Molise—and from the North and Center—Piedmont, Trentino–Alto Adige, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany. The Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia will participate in the mission not only through its startups, but also in an institutional capacity.Collaboration continues with Area Science Park, Italian national public research organization, a partnership launched with Italy’s first structured institutional participation at CES Las Vegas. In recent weeks, Area organized its customary startup academy—a training program designed to help companies make the most of CES in terms of business opportunities and visibility.Innovit, the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco, will also be present. The delegation is further strengthened by partners such as WMF (WeMakeFuture), a certified international trade show focused on AI, tech, and digital innovation and one of Europe’s leading events for the sector.At the heart of the Pavilion, an Arena will be set up to host thematic panels and conversations featuring key players from Italy’s innovation ecosystem alongside international partners. Over the four days, startups will also have the opportunity to introduce themselves to Eureka Park visitors through pitching sessions designed to maximize impact and foster strategic connections.Italy will also be represented at CES 2026 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the area dedicated to the automotive industry. Curated by the ITA Chicago Office in collaboration with ANFIA (Italy’s National Association of the Automotive Industry Supply Chain), Politecnico di Milano, Stellantis, and Eldor, the exhibit will feature Italy’s most advanced and innovative technologies for in-vehicle electronics and connected and autonomous mobility systems. A self-driving Fiat 500e, equipped with a robo-driver developed by Politecnico di Milano, will be a centerpiece of the stand—representing a concrete step toward new solutions for smart and sustainable mobility. Alongside the 500e, Eldor will showcase a range of automotive products, from CO2-reduction solutions to vehicle electrification technologies, including the ECU control unit, the ignition coil, and a high-power charging inlet for electric vehicles.The startups: Accudire, AdapTronics, Agade, Aida Innovazione, Apprendo, Audioboost, Avacam, Beadroots, Beep, Chimera Tech, Cybertec, D-Air Lab, Elai, EMC Gems, Eye-Tech, EZ Lab, Fortitudo Diamonds, Fred, Ginga, Go-Oz, Hevolus, Icarus, IdolMatch, Innovatech, IntelligEarth, Koala, Limbico, Link In, Lookalike, MLR, Myndoor, NextRender, Nextsense, Oraigo, PA360, PopulaRise, Prodigy Products, RAME, REA Space, Salute360, Sensor ID, Social Thingum, SunCubes, Tinental, TrueScreen, Uptivo, Viber Alert, Vidoser, Volumio, WhoTeach, Wink Suite.

