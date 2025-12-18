Realm of Caring Joins the Commonwealth Project’s CMS Initiative to Expand Safe CBD Access for Older Adults

Realm of Caring Logo

Initiative ramps up on the heels of cannabis rescheduling; Realm of Caring will provide evidence-based education, patient support, and research insights

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realm of Caring (RoC), a nonprofit dedicated to evidence-based cannabinoid education and research, has announced its participation in a groundbreaking national initiative led by The Commonwealth Project with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to expand seniors’ access to safe, research-supported CBD products.The CMS initiative, spearheaded by The Commonwealth Project, aims to responsibly integrate CBD education and access into care models and recommendations for older adults, one of the fastest-growing demographic groups using full-spectrum cannabinoid therapies. With this announcement, RoC will provide evidence-based education, patient support, and research insights originating from more than a decade of work with seniors seeking CBD therapies nationwide.This announcement comes in tandem with the President’s Executive Order to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III, a historic shift that signals long-awaited federal recognition of the therapeutic potential of cannabinoid products. This administration has also publicly acknowledged the medical benefits of CBD for seniors.“This is an essential acknowledgment that evidence-based cannabinoid therapies play a meaningful role in the health, comfort, and longevity of older adults,” said Sasha Kalcheff-Korn, Executive Director of RoC. “Realm of Caring’s research consistently demonstrates that full-spectrum CBD products can safely enhance quality of life for seniors managing chronic conditions. But this moment also brings urgency: without a federal regulatory pathway in the next 11 months, millions could still lose access to the products they depend on.”“For far too long, American seniors have been left navigating CBD use without clear guidance, consistent standards, or trusted information,” said Howard Kessler, Founder of The Commonwealth Project. “This CMS initiative is about bringing structure, science, and accountability to a space where seniors are already seeking relief. By continuing our long term partnership with Realm of Caring, we’re ensuring that education and access are grounded in rigorous research and patient safety, not guesswork. As federal policy begins to catch up with reality, this collaboration helps lay the foundation for responsible integration of CBD into senior care models nationwide.”Rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III creates meaningful opportunities to establish federal standards for manufacturing, testing, labeling, and consumer safety — guardrails that have never existed but are desperately needed. It also opens new pathways for research that can guide safe, effective use for seniors and other vulnerable populations.“Our elders are navigating complex health needs and high rates of polypharmacy,” said Heather Jackson, Founder and President of Realm of Caring. “Nearly one-third take five or more medications daily, so safety, product quality, and clear guidance aren’t optional; they’re essential as CBD use grows in senior care. It is our honor to serve older adults through responsible, evidence-based programs that meet them where they are, within the health care system they already trust.”Recently, RoC has been able to effectively get tangible education on cannabinoid therapies into the hands of the 65+ population. Currently, this population makes up roughly 35 percent of the nonprofit’s clientele. Many conditions that have been observed in this group are comorbid; however, when it comes to the primary listed condition, the reasons for seeking cannabis as an alternative therapy are reported to be for: Cancer (25 percent), Pain (20 percent), Sleep (15 percent), Alzheimer’s and/or Dementia (10 percent), Depression (5 percent), and the overall desire to improve their Quality of Life (5 percent).For decades, cannabinoid therapies have existed in a regulatory gray area while millions of Americans relied on them to manage pain, sleep issues, anxiety, and inflammation. Rescheduling opens a door for the possibility of a clear, science-driven regulatory framework that finally matches the reality of how people are using these products to improve their lives.About Realm of CaringPowered by revolutionary research and advanced education, for over a decade Realm of Caring (RoC) has operated the only global no-cost cannabis call center, staffed with a knowledgeable and dedicated care team. RoC is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes in improving individuals’ quality of life. RoC maintains the nation’s largest research registry and publishes studies on cannabinoid therapies to help guide policy changes that increase healthcare options for the most vulnerable and underrepresented in our communities. Learn more: realmofcaring.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.