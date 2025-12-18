Haymarket Medical Education Receives Interprofessional Joint Accreditation with Commendation

PARAMUS , NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haymarket Medical Education is pleased to announce that it has been accredited with commendation as a provider of interprofessional continuing education (IPCE) by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC). Haymarket Medical Education has received a six-year accreditation as a provider of interprofessional continuing education for the health professions, having achieved compliance with all core and commendation criteria for accreditation. The six-year accreditation is the highest number of years awarded, which is only provided to those few organizations that demonstrate an exceptional level of excellence.

The Joint Accreditation Agency, based in the United States, is the gold standard for continuing education for physicians, pharmacists and nurses—and also includes physician assistants, psychologists, dietitians, dentists, optometrists, athletic trainers, and social workers, among other professionals. Gaining accreditation with commendation puts Haymarket Medical Education on par with some of the most prestigious US medical schools, hospitals and national medical associations throughout the world. Haymarket Medical Education’s continued inclusion in the ranks of jointly accredited education organizations achieving commendation places them among medical educators that have demonstrated the highest levels of educational acumen based on quality and patient safety parameters consistent with identified needs of the healthcare team.

Sara Brykalski, Director of Accreditation at Haymarket Medical Education, said, “This acknowledgement of Haymarket Medical Education’s performance-in-practice further empowers our mission “to design and implement educational activities by and for the healthcare team in the translation, dissemination and application of evidence-based knowledge and strategies to improve patient safety and enhance overall clinical outcomes.”

Joint Accredited providers certify that educational activities have been planned by and for the healthcare team and include category 1 credit of the American Medical Association’s Physician’s Recognition Award (“AMA PRA”), continuing education units for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, and continuing nursing credits for nurses. Credits for other health professions are awarded based on the audience targeted for each activity. These are utilized by state licensing boards and boards of medical specialties to re-license health professionals and re-certify them in their areas of specialty or profession and is recognized around the world by various countries’ certifying boards.

IPCE accreditation seeks to assure health professionals and the public that continuing education activities provided by Haymarket Medical Education meet the high standards of the Criteria for Accreditation and the Standards for Integrity and Independence in Accredited Continuing Education of the Joint Accreditation Agency, the ACCME, the ACPE and the ANCC. The aforementioned accreditors rigorously evaluate the overall CE programs of institutions according to standards adopted by all sponsoring organizations of the Joint Accreditation Agency, and further includes the parent organizations of the ACCME including the American Board of Medical Specialties, the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, the Association for Hospital Medical Education, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, and the Federation of State Medical Boards. Haymarket Medical Education is pleased to be part of a group of organizations in the United States and throughout the world, including major medical schools, national medical associations, hospitals and other medical education organizations that have been awarded this accreditation status.

For more information about Haymarket Medical Education’s Interprofessional CE program, please contact Sara Brykalski, CHCP at (847) 302-1582.

About Haymarket Medical Education

Haymarket Medical Education (HME) is a leading provider of high-quality, independent continuing education (CE) for healthcare professionals (HCPs) including Physicians, Physician Associates, Nurse Practitioners, and Pharmacists, aiming to improve patient care through timely, evidence-based learning. HME designs and delivers dynamic programs, often hosted on its myCME platform, collaborating with academic centers and societies to translate scientific advances into daily practice, focusing on data-driven outcomes and interprofessional learning.

Key Aspects of HME include:

● Experience: Over 30 years in the CME industry, known for producing impactful, accredited educational activities.

● Interprofessional Focus: Jointly accredited to provide education for a wide range of HCPs, fostering collaboration across disciplines.

● myCME: HME’s online hub for CE, reaching millions of professionals in over 20 specialties.

● Data-Driven and Measurable: Uses data and claims analysis to show how education changes clinical practice and improves patient outcomes.

● Partnerships: Works with top clinicians, medical societies, and academic institutions to develop relevant content.

● Award-Winning: Recognized for excellence in digital health media and educational outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.