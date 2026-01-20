A New Master Course Is Challenging How Medical Providers Are Trained in Hormone Replacement Therapy

HRT University launches a top of the line, clinician-focused program designed to bring clarity to one of medicine’s most misunderstood areas

Hormones influence nearly every system in the body, yet most of us were never taught how to actually work with them in real clinical practice” — Nico Misleh

CINCINNATI, OH, OH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the United States, medical providers are seeing a sharp rise in patients presenting with fatigue, weight gain, mood changes, sexual dysfunction, and metabolic decline. While hormone imbalance is often part of the picture, many clinicians report that traditional medical education left them underprepared to confidently evaluate and treat these cases. In response, HRT University has released its Master Course, an advanced educational program designed to help licensed providers develop clinical clarity and confidence in hormone replacement therapy.“Hormones influence nearly every system in the body, yet most of us were never taught how to actually work with them in real clinical practice,” said Nico Misleh , MSN, FNP-C, founder of HRT University. “What providers are missing is not intelligence or effort. It is a framework. When you understand the physiology and the why behind your decisions, hormone therapy stops feeling risky and starts feeling extraordinary and safe.”The HRT University Master Course is a self-paced, ANCC-accredited online program built for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physicians seeking deeper, clinically grounded education in hormone replacement therapy. The curriculum spans male and female HRT, thyroid optimization, and adjunct hormones, with a strong emphasis on lab interpretation, dosing logic, patient selection, and risk management. Additional details about the program can be found at hrtuniversity.com.Misleh explains that the course was shaped by years of direct patient care and extensive conversations with providers frustrated by fragmented or contradictory training. “Many clinicians have taken multiple courses, spent thousands of dollars, and still walk into patient visits unsure of their next move,” he said. “We designed this course so that when a patient sits down in front of you, you know what you are looking at, why it matters, and how to move forward with intention.”As research continues to explore the role of hormone optimization in quality-of-life outcomes such as bone health, metabolic function, cognition, and sexual health, patient demand for knowledgeable providers is accelerating. With regulatory landscapes evolving and FDA restrictions beginning to ease, education rooted in physiology, clinical reasoning, and patient safety is expected to play a central role in the future of hormone care.About HRT UniversityHRT University is a medical education platform that provides advanced, clinically focused training in hormone replacement therapy for licensed healthcare providers. The company offers evidence-informed programs designed to improve patient outcomes while helping clinicians practice with greater confidence and clarity. Learn more at https://hrtuniversity.com/

