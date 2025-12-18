Shiest Bubz Joins Babygrande Records as Vice President of A&R

Shiest Bubz Joins Babygrande Records as VP of A&R

Celebrated New York Tastemaker and Cultural Architect Brings Decades of Influence to the Landmark Independent Label

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babygrande Records proudly announces the appointment of Shiest Bubz as the label’s new VP of A&R, marking a major expansion of its creative leadership and artist-development vision.A legendary figure in New York City’s underground scene, Shiest Bubz has long been recognized as a cultural gatekeeper, entrepreneur, and curator with an unparalleled ability to identify and amplify emerging talent. From his early role in elevating The Diplomats to building the Smoker’s Club brand into a nationwide cultural movement, Bubz has continuously shaped the sound, style, and narrative of East Coast hip-hop.In his new role at Babygrande, Shiest Bubz will oversee the label’s A&R strategy, lead the discovery and development of new artists, and help strengthen Babygrande’s presence across both mainstream and underground markets. His unique ear, extensive network, and visionary creative instincts arrive at a pivotal moment for the label, as it continues to sign and cultivate some of the most compelling artists in contemporary music.Shiest Bubz’s influence spans far beyond the studio. As a community builder and trusted voice, he has consistently created platforms for artists to grow, whether through live events, content, or cultural storytelling that resonates with fans worldwide.“Shiest is a true architect of culture,” said Chuck Wilson, Founder and CEO of Babygrande Records. “His impact on the city, his taste, and his ability to galvanize talent are unmatched. We’re thrilled to welcome him into a leadership role where he can elevate the next generation of artists alongside our team.”The addition of Shiest Bubz signals a renewed creative era for Babygrande Records, reinforcing the label’s continued mission to champion boundary-pushing talent, like acclaimed rapper and Babygrande signee Stove God Cooks, and meaningful artist development.Learn more about Babygrande Records here

