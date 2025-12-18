Influential Women Spotlights Brett Hawes: A Dynamic Leader Shaping the Future of Retail

CHARLOTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation, Empowering Women, and Elevating Operational Excellence Across Retail, Fuel, and ConvenienceCharlotte, North Carolina – In a dynamic retail landscape, Brett Hawes stands out as a dedicated professional with over 15 years of experience, including a decade of leadership. Currently at 7-Eleven for the past four years, Brett has made significant contributions to retail, fuel, and convenience operations, building on a foundation that began in the banking sector. Her journey exemplifies a commitment to excellence, customer service, and strategic business operations.With an MBA and certifications from Villanova University and the University of South Florida, Brett’s educational background complements her extensive professional experience. “I believe that the sky is the limit! Have bold goals and put in the effort necessary to achieve them,” she states, emphasizing the importance of ambition and hard work.Brett’s approach to career development is rooted in a philosophy of embracing one’s full potential. She encourages young women entering the retail industry to approach challenges with confidence and to always stay informed. “Change is inevitable in this industry; embrace it,” she advises. This proactive mindset has allowed her to navigate the complexities of retail while remaining focused on integrity and intentional leadership.One of the significant challenges Brett faces is keeping up with the rapid evolution of industry knowledge and trends. However, she views this challenge as an opportunity for growth and innovation, constantly seeking new ways to improve operations and enhance customer experiences.Beyond her professional commitments, Brett is deeply invested in her community. She volunteers with organizations such as Dress for Success and the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation, demonstrating her belief in giving back and making a positive impact. Her notable achievements reflect her ability to collaborate effectively, drive results, and foster community engagement, all while maintaining a strong professional foundation.Brett Hawes is not only a leader in retail but also a role model for aspiring professionals. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many, illustrating that with dedication, continuous learning, and a commitment to community service, individuals can achieve remarkable success in their careers. As she continues to advance in her field, Brett remains focused on empowering others and embracing the ever-changing landscape of retail.Learn More about Dr. Brett Hawes:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/brett-hawes Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.